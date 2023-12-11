Dolphins vs. Titans: How to watch, TV schedule, odds, playoff picture and more

The Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans in one-half of the NFL’s Week 14 Monday Night Football doubleheader tonight, with the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants simultaneously kicking off. The Dolphins come into tonight’s game at 9-3 on the season, slipping into second place in the AFC East by a half-game after the Baltimore Ravens won on Sunday. A Miami win tonight moves them back atop the AFC playoff picture and positions them to continue to control their way into the postseason tournament.

The Titans are on the opposite end of the playoff spectrum from Miami. They come into the game with a 4-8 record and on the verge of being eliminated from the playoffs this season. They are just one game ahead of the New England Patriots for the worst record in the conference and they are struggling to find any rhythm this season as they head toward a top-five selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The oddsmakers are not expecting this to be a close game. The line opened with Miami favored by 13 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It hovered there for most of the week, but by Monday morning, it increased to 14 points. The point total is set at 46. The Dolphins are -850 on the moneyline while the Titans are +575.

How can you watch the game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Monday, December 11, 2023, 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Broadcast: ESPN (CW local in Miami; NBC local in Nashville)

TV Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; ESPN +; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Tom McCarthy, Brian Baldinger

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Related Miami Dolphins Radio Network affiliate stations

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National), 226 (Titans), 225 (Dolphins)

Referees: Adrian Hill (Referee), Roy Ellison (Umpire), David Oliver (Down Judge), Mark Perlman (Line Judge), Mearl Robinson (Field Judge), Jim Quirk (Side Judge), Greg Stead (Back Judge), Roddy Ames (Replay Official), Joe Wollan (Replay Assistant)

Hill and crew also served as the officials for the Dolphins at Buffalo Bills game in Week 4.

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Dolphins -14 | Total: 46.0

Jersey Combinations:

Wardrobe check: The #Titans will be decked out in white jerseys, with light blue britches and white socks, in Monday night’s game vs the @MiamiDolphins.



photoshop by @israelvaides. #BritchesReport pic.twitter.com/7oi73IHI97 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 7, 2023

Injury Report:

Titans - Out: Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring); Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee); Tight end Josh Whyle (knee); Questionable: Defensive lineman Teair Tart (personal)

Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring); Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee); Tight end Josh Whyle (knee); Defensive lineman Teair Tart (personal) Dolphins - Out: Offensive lineman Robert Hunt; Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle); Running back Chris Brooks (knee - IR); Safety Jevon Holland (knees)

Practice Squad Elevations:

None announced.

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Tanner Conner, TE - 3 elevations (Week 6-7, 13) Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Promoted in Week 4 Chase Winovich, DE - 3 elevations (Weeks 2, 4-5) - Released/retired Robbie Chosen, WR - 2 elevation (Week 3, 11) - Promoted in Week 4; Waived and added back to practice squad in Week 11; Promoted in Week 12 Darrynton Evans, RB - 1 elevation (Week 12) Chasen Hines, OL - 1 elevation (Week 11) Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 66°F, Cloudy

Head-to-Head: Miami 21-17-1

Most Recent Game Results: Titans 34-3 at Tennessee, 2021 Week 17 (1/2/22)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Dolphins 27-20 at Miami, 2018 Week 1 (9/9/18)

More Titans info: Music City Miracles | @TitansMCM

AFC East standings (through Week 14 Sunday Night Football):

1 - Miami Dolphins (9-3)*

2 - Buffalo Bills (7-6) - 2.5 GB

3 - New York Jets (5-8) - 4.5 GB

4 - New England Patriots (3-10) - E

*Monday Night Football

AFC playoff picture (through Week 14 Sunday Night Football):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (10-3, AFC North leader)

2 - Miami Dolphins (9-3, AFC East leader)*

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-5, AFC West leader)

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5, AFC South leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (8-5, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Indianapolis Colts (7-6, Wild Card 3 position)

Houston Texans (7-6)

Denver Broncos (7-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

New York Jets (5-8)

Tennessee Titans (4-8)*

Eliminated:

New England Patriots (3-10)

*Monday Night Football

Tiebreaks:

Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Steelers over Colts based on common opponent winning percentage

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Bengals over Colts and Broncos based on AFC winning percentage

Texans over Bengals and Broncos based on head-to-head results

Broncos over Bengals based on AFC winning percentage

Bengals over Bills based on head-to-head results

Chargers over Raiders based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Chargers over Jets based on head-to-head results

Raiders over Jets based on head-to-head results

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 14 Sunday Night Football)

1 - San Francisco 49ers (10-3, NFC West leader)

2 - Dallas Cowboys (10-3, NFC East leader)

3 - Detroit Lions (9-4, NFC North leader)

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, NFC South leader)

5 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Minnesota Vikings (7-6, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Green Bay Packers (6-6, Wild Card 3 position)*

Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

New Orleans Saints (6-7)

Chicago Bears (5-8)

New York Giants (4-8)*

Washington Commanders (4-9)

Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

Eliminated:

Carolina Panthers (1-12)

*Monday Night Football

Tiebreaks:

Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC East win percentage (divisional tiebreak); 49ers over Cowboys based on head-to-head results

Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC East win percentage

Buccaneers over Falcons based on common opponent winning percentage; Buccaneers over Saints based on head-to-head results

Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak);Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Rams over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage

Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Seahawks over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage

Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results