NFL playoff standings 2023: Live updates in Week 14 - Updated through Sunday night

The NFL’s Week 14 schedule is underway, with games starting to reach final scores. We are keeping up with all the results, and how they impact the AFC playoff picture and the NFC playoff standings. We will continue to update the standings throughout the weekend, including with the two Monday Night Football games this week.

The AFC opened the week with the Miami Dolphins in the top seed, the Baltimore Ravens in the second position, the Kansas City Chiefs third, and the Jacksonville Jaguars fourth. The wild card teams in the AFC were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, and Cleveland Browns.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles began the week in the top position, followed by the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Atlanta Falcons. The Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers held the wild card spots.

Below you will find the live standings throughout the weekend. We also track the elimination and clinching scenarios for the weekend.

Last update: 11:31 p.m. ET, Sunday

AFC playoff picture (through Week 14 Sunday Night Football):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (10-3, AFC North leader)*

2 - Miami Dolphins (9-3, AFC East leader) - MNF

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-5, AFC West leader)*

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5, AFC South leader)*

5 - Cleveland Browns (8-5, Wild Card 1 position)*

6 - Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6, Wild Card 2 position)*

7 - Indianapolis Colts (7-6, Wild Card 3 position)*

Houston Texans (7-6)*

Denver Broncos (7-6)*

Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)*

Buffalo Bills (7-6)*

Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)*

Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)*

New York Jets (5-8)*

Tennessee Titans (4-8) - MNF

Eliminated:

New England Patriots (3-10)*

*Week 14 game complete

Tiebreaks:

Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Steelers over Colts based on common opponent winning percentage

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Bengals over Colts and Broncos based on AFC winning percentage

Texans over Bengals and Broncos based on head-to-head results

Broncos over Bengals based on AFC winning percentage

Bengals over Bills based on head-to-head results

Chargers over Raiders based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Chargers over Jets based on head-to-head results

Raiders over Jets based on head-to-head results

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 14 Sunday Night Football)

1 - San Francisco 49ers (10-3, NFC West leader)*

2 - Dallas Cowboys (10-3, NFC East leader)*

3 - Detroit Lions (9-4, NFC North leader)*

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, NFC South leader)*

5 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-3, Wild Card 1 position)*

6 - Minnesota Vikings (7-6, Wild Card 2 position)*

7 - Green Bay Packers (6-6, Wild Card 3 position) - MNF

Los Angeles Rams (6-7)*

Seattle Seahawks (6-7)*

Atlanta Falcons (6-7)*

New Orleans Saints (6-7)*

Chicago Bears (5-8)*

New York Giants (4-8) - MNF

Washington Commanders (4-9) - Bye

Arizona Cardinals (3-10) - Bye

Eliminated:

Carolina Panthers (1-12)*

*Week 14 game complete

Tiebreaks:

Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC East win percentage (divisional tiebreak); 49ers over Cowboys based on head-to-head results

Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC East win percentage

Buccaneers over Falcons based on common opponent winning percentage; Buccaneers over Saints based on head-to-head results

Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak);Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Rams over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage

Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Seahawks over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage

Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results

Week 14 Clinching Scenarios

Dallas Cowboys clinch playoff berth with:

Cannot clinch in Week 14

Cowboys win and Vikings loss/tie and Packers loss/tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss/tie and Lions win/tie and Rams loss/tie (Note: Vikings and Packers cannot both tie) OR

and and Packers loss/tie and and and and (Note: Vikings and Packers cannot both tie) OR Cowboys win and Vikings loss/tie and Packers loss/tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss/tie and Lions win/tie and Saints loss/tie (Note: Vikings and Packers cannot both tie) OR

and and Packers loss/tie and and and and (Note: Vikings and Packers cannot both tie) OR Cowboys win and Vikings loss/tie and Packers loss/tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers tie and Lions win/tie (Note: Vikings and Packers cannot both tie)

Philadelphia Eagles clinch playoff berth with:

Cannot clinch in Week 14

Eagles win and Seahawks loss/tie OR

and OR Eagles win and Rams loss/tie OR

and OR Eagles win and Packers loss/tie and Vikings loss/tie OR

and Packers loss/tie and OR Eagles win and Packers loss/tie and Lions loss OR

and Packers loss/tie and OR Eagles tie and Rams loss and Seahawks loss OR

and and OR Eagles tie and Rams loss and Vikings loss/tie OR

and and OR Eagles tie and Rams loss and Packers loss/tie OR

and and Packers loss/tie OR Eagles tie and Seahawks loss and Vikings loss/tie OR

and and OR Eagles tie and Seahawks loss and Packers loss/tie OR

and and Packers loss/tie OR Eagles tie and Vikings loss and Packers loss/tie

San Francisco 49ers clinch playoff berth with:

49ers win and Packers loss OR

and Packers loss OR 49ers win and Vikings loss OR

and OR 49ers win and Packers tie and Vikings tie

Week 14 Elimination Scenarios

(Scenarios via @NFLScenarios)

Arizona Cardinals eliminated from playoffs with:

Cannot be eliminated in Week 14

Packers win and Rams win OR

OR Packers tie and Rams win and Vikings win/tie

New England Patriots eliminated from playoffs with:

Eliminated

Patriots loss/tie OR

OR Texans win/tie OR

OR Bengals win/tie OR

OR Raiders win and Bills win/tie OR

and OR Raiders tie and Bills win

Tennessee Titans eliminated from playoffs with:

Cannot be eliminated in Week 14