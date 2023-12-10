NFL playoff standings 2023: Live updates in Week 14 - Updated through Sunday night

The NFL’s Week 14 schedule is underway, with games starting to reach final scores. We are keeping up with all the results, and how they impact the AFC playoff picture and the NFC playoff standings. We will continue to update the standings throughout the weekend, including with the two Monday Night Football games this week.
The AFC opened the week with the Miami Dolphins in the top seed, the Baltimore Ravens in the second position, the Kansas City Chiefs third, and the Jacksonville Jaguars fourth. The wild card teams in the AFC were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, and Cleveland Browns.
In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles began the week in the top position, followed by the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Atlanta Falcons. The Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers held the wild card spots.
Below you will find the live standings throughout the weekend. We also track the elimination and clinching scenarios for the weekend.
Last update: 11:31 p.m. ET, Sunday
AFC playoff picture (through Week 14 Sunday Night Football):
1 - Baltimore Ravens (10-3, AFC North leader)*
2 - Miami Dolphins (9-3, AFC East leader) - MNF
3 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-5, AFC West leader)*
4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5, AFC South leader)*
5 - Cleveland Browns (8-5, Wild Card 1 position)*
6 - Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6, Wild Card 2 position)*
7 - Indianapolis Colts (7-6, Wild Card 3 position)*
Houston Texans (7-6)*
Denver Broncos (7-6)*
Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)*
Buffalo Bills (7-6)*
Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)*
Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)*
New York Jets (5-8)*
Tennessee Titans (4-8) - MNF
Eliminated:
New England Patriots (3-10)*
*Week 14 game complete
Tiebreaks:
- Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Steelers over Colts based on common opponent winning percentage
- Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Bengals over Colts and Broncos based on AFC winning percentage
- Texans over Bengals and Broncos based on head-to-head results
- Broncos over Bengals based on AFC winning percentage
- Bengals over Bills based on head-to-head results
- Chargers over Raiders based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Chargers over Jets based on head-to-head results
- Raiders over Jets based on head-to-head results
NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 14 Sunday Night Football)
1 - San Francisco 49ers (10-3, NFC West leader)*
2 - Dallas Cowboys (10-3, NFC East leader)*
3 - Detroit Lions (9-4, NFC North leader)*
4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, NFC South leader)*
5 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-3, Wild Card 1 position)*
6 - Minnesota Vikings (7-6, Wild Card 2 position)*
7 - Green Bay Packers (6-6, Wild Card 3 position) - MNF
Los Angeles Rams (6-7)*
Seattle Seahawks (6-7)*
Atlanta Falcons (6-7)*
New Orleans Saints (6-7)*
Chicago Bears (5-8)*
New York Giants (4-8) - MNF
Washington Commanders (4-9) - Bye
Arizona Cardinals (3-10) - Bye
Eliminated:
Carolina Panthers (1-12)*
*Week 14 game complete
Tiebreaks:
- Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC East win percentage (divisional tiebreak); 49ers over Cowboys based on head-to-head results
- Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC East win percentage
- Buccaneers over Falcons based on common opponent winning percentage; Buccaneers over Saints based on head-to-head results
- Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak);Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Rams over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage
- Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Seahawks over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage
- Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results
Week 14 Clinching Scenarios
Dallas Cowboys clinch playoff berth with:
Cannot clinch in Week 14
-
Cowboys win and
Vikings loss/tieand Packers loss/tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss/tieand Lions win/tieand Rams loss/tie (Note: Vikings and Packers cannot both tie) OR
-
Cowboys win and
Vikings loss/tieand Packers loss/tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers loss/tieand Lions win/tieand Saints loss/tie(Note: Vikings and Packers cannot both tie) OR
-
Cowboys win and
Vikings loss/tieand Packers loss/tie and Seahawks loss and Buccaneers tieand Lions win/tie(Note: Vikings and Packers cannot both tie)
Philadelphia Eagles clinch playoff berth with:
Cannot clinch in Week 14
-
Eagles winand Seahawks loss/tie OR
-
Eagles winand Rams loss/tie OR
-
Eagles winand Packers loss/tie and Vikings loss/tieOR
-
Eagles winand Packers loss/tie and Lions loss OR
-
Eagles tieand Rams loss and Seahawks loss OR
-
Eagles tieand Rams loss and Vikings loss/tieOR
-
Eagles tieand Rams loss and Packers loss/tie OR
-
Eagles tieand Seahawks loss and Vikings loss/tieOR
-
Eagles tieand Seahawks loss and Packers loss/tie OR
-
Eagles tieand Vikings loss and Packers loss/tie
San Francisco 49ers clinch playoff berth with:
- 49ers win and Packers loss OR
-
49ers win and
Vikings lossOR
-
49ers win and Packers tie and
Vikings tie
Week 14 Elimination Scenarios
(Scenarios via @NFLScenarios)
Arizona Cardinals eliminated from playoffs with:
Cannot be eliminated in Week 14
- Packers win and
Rams winOR
- Packers tie and
Rams winand Vikings win/tie
New England Patriots eliminated from playoffs with:
Eliminated
-
Patriots loss/tieOR
-
Texans win/tieOR
- Bengals win/tie OR
-
Raiders winand Bills win/tie OR
-
Raiders tieand Bills win
Tennessee Titans eliminated from playoffs with:
Cannot be eliminated in Week 14
- Titans loss and
Jaguars/Browns tieand Colts winand Steelers winand Texans win/tie
