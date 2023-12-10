Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys Live Thread & Game Information

The week 14 edition of Sunday Night Football features a showdown between two NFC East teams that are also two of the best teams in the NFC and the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Arlington. Texas this week to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles enter this game looking to bounce back from their loss last week, only their second loss of the season, to the San Francisco 49ers, 19 to 42. The Cowboys are on a roll right now having won their past four games including last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks, 41 to 35.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this evening’s game as well as any of the other news from around the NFL this past week and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as in any other post on The Phinsider. As always, please remember that SBNation is stringent on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) 1st NFC East @ Dallas Cowboys (9-3) 2nd NFC East