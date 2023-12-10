NFL winners picks Week 14 2023: Sunday game expert predictions

We are on to Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, with the playoff standings and seeding picture beginning to take shape. On Thursday, the New England Patriots upset the Pittsburgh Steelers. pulling the Steelers out of a wild card position in the AFC playoff picture and starting what could become a weekend of chaos.

Sunday’s schedule includes seven games in the 1 p.m. ET slot. On CBS, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans at New York Jets games will be broadcast. Over on FOX, the early afternoon slot includes the Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints games.

In the late-afternoon slots, the FOX games starting at 4:05 p.m. ET are the Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers games. On CBS, with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, the Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers games will air.

Sunday Night Football on NBC will feature the Philadelphia Eagles at the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff for that game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

This week features two Monday Night Football games, with the Green Bay Packers at New York Giants game on ABC and the Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins game on ESPN.

Our contributors here on The Phinsider continue our season-long winners picks pool. We primarily focus on the straight-up winners for each game, but we can also make picks against the spread and for the over/under for each game. The odds for teh game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks, including the spread picks, in the widget below, provided by Tallysight.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 14. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow.