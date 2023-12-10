Week 14 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s late afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 14 Late Afternoon Games

Minnesota Vikings (6-6) 2nd NFC North @ Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) 4th AFC West

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX Line: Vikings -3

Vikings -3 Over/Under: 40.5

Seattle Seahawks (6-6) 3rd NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (9-3) 1st NFC West

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX Line: 49ers -13.5

49ers -13.5 Over/Under: 46.5

Buffalo Bills (6-6) 2nd AFC East @ Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) 1st AFC West

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS Line: Chiefs -1.5

Chiefs -1.5 Over/Under: 49

Denver Broncos (6-6) 2nd AFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) 3rd AFC West