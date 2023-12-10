Week 14 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s early afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 13 Early Afternoon Games
All games begin at 1:00 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) 2nd NFC South @ Atlanta Falcons (6-6) 1st NFC South
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Line: Falcons -1.5
- Over/Under: 41
Detriot Lions (9-3) 1st NFC North @ Chicago Bears (4-8) 4th NFC North
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Line: Lions -3
- Over/Under: 43
Indianapolis Colts (7-5) 2nd AFC South @ Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) 4tn AFC North
- Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Line: Bengals -3.5
- Over/Under: 44
Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) 1st AFC South @ Cleveland Browns (7-5) 2nd AFC North
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Line: Browns -1.5
- Over/Under: 35
Carolina Panthers (1-11) 4th NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (5-7) 3rd NFC South
- Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Lousiana
- TV: FOX
- Line: Saints -6
- Over/Under: 39
Houston Texans (7-5) 3rd AFC South @ New York Jets (4-8) 3rd AFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Line: Texans -3
- Over/Under: 33
Los Angeles Rams (6-6) 2nd NFC West @ Baltimore Ravens (9-3) 1st AFC North
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Line: Ravens -7.5
- Over/Under: 39.5
