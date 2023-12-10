Week 14 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s early afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 13 Early Afternoon Games

All games begin at 1:00 PM EST

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) 2nd NFC South @ Atlanta Falcons (6-6) 1st NFC South

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

CBS Line: Falcons -1.5

Falcons -1.5 Over/Under: 41

Detriot Lions (9-3) 1st NFC North @ Chicago Bears (4-8) 4th NFC North

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Line: Lions -3

Lions -3 Over/Under: 43

Indianapolis Colts (7-5) 2nd AFC South @ Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) 4tn AFC North

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Line: Bengals -3.5

Bengals -3.5 Over/Under: 44

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) 1st AFC South @ Cleveland Browns (7-5) 2nd AFC North

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Line: Browns -1.5

Browns -1.5 Over/Under: 35

Carolina Panthers (1-11) 4th NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (5-7) 3rd NFC South

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Lousiana

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Lousiana TV: FOX

FOX Line: Saints -6

Saints -6 Over/Under: 39

Houston Texans (7-5) 3rd AFC South @ New York Jets (4-8) 3rd AFC East

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Line: Texans -3

Texans -3 Over/Under: 33

Los Angeles Rams (6-6) 2nd NFC West @ Baltimore Ravens (9-3) 1st AFC North