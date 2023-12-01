Dolphins vs. Commanders preview: Week 13 analysis, updates, and coverage

The Miami Dolphins face the Washington Commanders on Sunday. We preview the game and collect all our pre-, in-, and post-game analysis for you right here.

The Miami Dolphins meet the Washington Commanders this weekend as part of the NFL’s Week 13 schedule. The Dolphins look to make it two road wins in a row and three-straight victories coming out of their Week 10 bye with a win over the Commanders. The Dolphins are 8-3 on the season and in first place in the AFC East, with a win nearly guaranteeing them the division title this season.

The Commanders are 4-8 and struggling to find their identity. Quarterback Sam Howell leads the league in passing yards, but the team fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio ahead of this week’s game. It is a team in disarray and simply trying to right the ship before more firings come down.

The Dolphins are fourth in the AFC playoff picture. They trail the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, who are on their bye this week, by a half-game. The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars have identical 8-3 records with the Dolphins but beat out Miami on tiebreaks.

Washington is in last place in the NFC East, a division that features the NFC playoff picture’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles and the top wild card team in the Dallas Cowboys. The New York Giants are tied with the Commanders at 4-8.

The rest of the NFC division leaders are the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, the Detroit Lions in the NFC North, and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South, seeded respectively.

Miami and Washington last met in Week 6 of the 2019 season. A scoreless first quarter was followed by a Washington touchdown early in the second on a pass from quarterback Case Keenum to wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The Dolphins kicked a field goal just before the end of the half, giving Washington a 7-3 lead at the break.

The third quarter featured two scoring drives by Washington, including a second Keenum to McLaurin touchdown and a field goal. Trailing 17-3 in the fourth period, Miami attempted to rally back and replaced starting quarterback Josh Rosen with Ryan Fitzpatrick. Running back Kalen Ballage scored early in the quarter on a one-yard run. Then, with just six seconds left in the game, wide receiver DeVante Parker scored on a pass from Fitzpatrick, but the Dolphins elected to go for two instead of kicking the tying extra point. They failed on the try and Washington escaped with a 17-16 victory.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook began the week with the Dolphins favored by nine points. Over the course of the week, that line has moved slightly, increasing the spread to 9.5 points. Miami is -455 on the moneyline with the Commanders +350. The point total for the game is 49.5.

Here is what you need to know for Sunday’s game. We also collect all of our coverage before, during, and after the game below, giving you a one-stop shop for all things Dolphins versus Jets.

Miami Dolphins (8-3) at (4-8) Washington Commanders

2023 NFL Week 13

When: Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 1 p.m. ET TV Coverage: FOX

FOX Broadcast Team: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink National Radio Broadcast: Compass Media Networks

Compass Media Networks National Radio Broadcast Team: Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger

Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

AFC East standings (through Week 12):

1 - Miami Dolphins (8-3)

2 - Buffalo Bills (6-6) - 2.5 GB

3 - New York Jets (4-7) - 4 GB

4 - New England Patriots (2-9) - 6 GB

AFC playoff picture (through Week 12):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (9-3, AFC North leader)

2 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-3, AFC West leader)

3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3, AFC South leader)

4 - Miami Dolphins (8-3, AFC East leader)

5 - Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Cleveland Browns (7-4, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Indianapolis Colts (6-5, Wild Card 3 position)

Houston Texans (6-5)

Denver Broncos (6-5)

Buffalo Bills (6-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-7)

Tennessee Titans (4-7)

New York Jets (4-7)

New England Patriots (2-9)

