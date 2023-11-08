Your Miami Dolphins Half Way Point Final Record Prediction?

We have finally hit the halfway point, sort of, of the 2023 NFL season. I really do not like the odd number of games and seriously wish the league would either go back to 16 games or up it to 18. That’s an OCD thing I suppose so who knows what will eventually happen. Either way, our Miami Dolphins arrive at this point of the season holding first place in the AFC East and 4th overall in the current AFC playoff seeding.

The remaining season is as follows-

So tonight’s questions are given what you have seen thus far throughout the season from our Dolphins as well as the teams remaining on the schedule what do you believe our final record will be? Will Miami be able to win the AFC for the first time in forever? Will Miami be able to catch the Kansas City Chiefs and take home-field advantage in the playoffs?

Please give us your predictions for the remainder of the season in the comments section below-

The follow-up answers post will be posted this Saturday evening. We will return with our normal game predictions post next Tuesday evening.