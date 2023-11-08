Dolphins fan confidence poll for Week 10: What is Miami’s biggest draft need in 2024?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Miami Dolphins are enjoying their one off-week of the 2023 NFL regular season having started the year 6-3 with eight games remaining on the schedule. The team is in first place in the AFC East, a position they will hold on to despite not playing in the upcoming weekend’s games, and they are looking like a team that can make a run in the playoffs. They are not a perfect team, however, as the loss in Germany to the Kansas City Chiefs proved last week.

How are you feeling about the direction of the Dolphins? Our SB Nation Reacts poll is back for this week to get the fan confidence rating for the team heading into Week 10. We have seen an up-and-down trend from the fans over the past several weeks. Does that continue coming off the loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions?

This week, we also asked two other questions. First, as we are now mid-way through the 2023 season, what position do you see as the biggest area of need for Miami in the 2024 offseason?

The other question is a fairly simple one. Will Miami win the AFC East this year?

