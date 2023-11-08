Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots coach Bill Belichick addresses questions about his job security - Pats Pulpit

Following a 20-17 loss to the Commanders, the Patriots are now five games under .500.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets open as 1.5 point favorites vs Las Vegas Raiders - Gang Green Nation

The New York Jets look to get back on the winning track against the Las Vegas Raiders





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

The Buffalo Bills are not who we thought they were - Buffalo Rumblings

Welcome back to frustrating Bills football

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Overreactions to the Ravens huge Week 9 win over the Seahawks - Baltimore Beatdown

Spicy yet reasonable takes following the Ravens fourth straight win.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Steelers Superlatives: Diontae Johnson is a WR3, and Kenny Pickett is doomed to the shadow realm - Behind the Steel Curtain

This week, we plumb the depths of overrated receivers, Kenny Pickett’s struggles, the NFL Draft, and more





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Ja’Marr Chase Injury News: Bengals WR’s status is in doubt due to back injury - Cincy Jungle

Is Ja’Marr Chase about to miss time for the Cincinnati Bengals? The Houston Texans are on deck next.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns, Cardinals Winners & Losers Week 9: Cleveland’s defense shuts out Arizona 27-0 - Dawgs By Nature

Browns vs Cardinals produces lot of Brownies, few Frownies

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

HOUSTON TEXANS’ C.J. Stroud has another record setting performance! - Battle Red Blog

Rookie QB puts another game ball in the NFL Hall of Fame.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Ryan Tannehill benched, Will Levis to be Titans starting quarterback - Music City Miracles

Mike Vrabel makes the right call benching Ryan Tannehill





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

How does Ezra Cleveland impact the Jacksonville Jaguars’ depth chart? - Big Cat Country

Examining the roster impact of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ trade with the Minnesota Vikings for offensive guard Ezra Cleveland.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts’ Kenny Moore II bails out the offense in Carolina behind career day. - Stampede Blue

Kenny Moore came up huge against the Panthers, and the Colts needed every bit of it.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Playoffs? Might be worth a look for the Denver Broncos - Mile High Report

Only if you are looking for a good value bet on the final 9 games.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Los Angeles Chargers Lucky To Learn Painful Lessons in 27-6 Win Over New York Jets - Bolts From The Blue

The Los Angeles Chargers scored a lot of points without putting on a light show, giving them an opportunity to build on their weaknesses without suffering a loss.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders-Giants Week 9 recap: Winners and losers - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce made a strong statement in the team’s Week 9 win over the New York Giants.





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs-Dolphins: Kansas City's defense set the tone on 1st and 2nd down - Arrowhead Pride

Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs’ big third-down defensive plays were set up by an aggressive mentality on the first two downs.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants’ QB Daniel Jones has torn ACL, will miss remainder of season - Big Blue View

Jones’ injury is exactly what was feared





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Ranking the most recent Eagles win among all-time Cowboys classics - Bleeding Green Nation

Sunday’s victory was one for the ages.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb continues his dominance against Eagles - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys have one offensive weapon that is carrying the team. CeeDee Lamb has been dominant since the 49ers game ended.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders Vs. New England Patriots - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

On a beautiful November afternoon in New England, Washington came ready to play!

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers Week 9 Snap Counts: Green Bay leans into Aaron Jones and 12 personnel - Acme Packing Company

Jones got his biggest workload in nearly a year as the Packers gave him some extra blockers with regularity.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

1 stat explains why the Detroit Lions were modest at the trade deadline - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions remain one of the youngest teams in the NFL, and this stat explains why they were mostly inactive at the trade deadline.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

10 Bears Takes: Five turnovers doom the Bears in their seventh loss - Windy City Gridiron

Despite an entertaining game, the Chicago Bears fell to (2-7) on the year after a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent accounted for four of the team’s five turnovers. Now the Bears will look to turn the page, as they look to a pivotal matchup against the one-win Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Cam Akers injures Achilles, done for season - Daily Norseman

A bit of a damper on a big win

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints’ win over the Bears - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans’ defense hangs on as they move into first place.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons will roll with QB Taylor Heinicke against Cardinals - The Falcoholic

Heinicke Hour is extended.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers vs Colts: Monday Morning Optimist: You don’t have to watch - Cat Scratch Reader

Watching for signs of life aren’t the same thing as having a life





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Pack it up, the Bucs season is over - Bucs Nation

It's time to face the harsh reality

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: 3 ways the Niners need to improve after the bye week - Niners Nation

Where do the San Francisco 49ers need to improve after the bye to get back on track?





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Cardinals News: Kyler Murray likely to start vs Falcons - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals could have their quarterback back in the fold on Sunday.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Seahawks offense struggling with bad case of inefficiency - Field Gulls

The offense has been in a slump. Why? Who knows, but it sure is noticeable.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams failed to involve rookie RB Zach Evans over Kyren Williams’ absence - Turf Show Times

Kyren Williams expected back soon for LA, which moves Zach Evans another rung lower on depth chart