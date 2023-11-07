 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Miami Dolphins work out a trio of receivers on Tuesday

The news came from Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

By Jacob Mendel
The Miami Dolphins lead the league with an average of 287.4 passing yards per game — but that didn’t stop them from working out three pass catchers on Tuesday. Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that wide receivers Jacob Copeland, Racey McMath, and Anthony Schwartz worked out for the team.

Copeland, 24, signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. He spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers this year but hasn’t appeared in a game. Copeland, who announced that he was entering the draft after his junior season at Maryland, was released from Pittsburgh’s practice squad on Oct. 3.

McMath, 24, was a 2021 sixth-round pick by the Titans. He's appeared in 14 games throughout his two-year career with 48 yards on four receptions. The Indianapolis Colts added him to the practice squad at the end of August but released him on Oct. 17.

Schwartz, 23, was a 2021 third-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns. He’s caught 14 of 33 targets for 186 yards and a touchdown since entering the league. The former high-school track star has ten carries totaling 96 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins have three receivers holding practice squad spots, Raleigh Webb, Freddie Swain, and Braylon Sanders. It’s no guarantee that Miami will metaphorically shuffle the deck, but the bye week provides time to integrate players into a new system.

