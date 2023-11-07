Injury updates for guards Robert Hunt and Robert Jones

The Miami Dolphins arrived at the bye week with injuries building on the offensive line. Guards Robert Hunt and Isaiah Wynn didn’t play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Starting left guard Robert Jones played 49 snaps before leaving with a knee injury.

Liam Eichenberg played the remainder of the game at left guard, leaving the Dolphins without depth on the interior of the offensive line. Coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on the trio of guards after reaching the bye with a record of 6-3.

“It will take a little bit of time, but it’s more of a week-to-week deal with him so it’s not a surgery situation,” he said of Jones on Tuesday.

Robert Hunt (hamstring) was walking around well; everyone hopeful of a return after bye...And for the readers asking on Hard Knocks, NFL Films people were in the locker room today. Substantial filming begins next week. HBO hasn't announced debut episode date. Team off next 5 days https://t.co/DBOctRGDDZ — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 7, 2023

The former Middle Tenessee Blue Raider hasn’t allowed a sack in 105 snaps but has been called for two penalties. Hunt, arguably Miami’s best offensive lineman, has been called for just one penalty in 453 played snaps. He’s also allowed just one sack this season.

“A ‘did you know’ is that was the first game of [Hunt’s] NFL career that he missed,” McDaniel said on Monday. “So what was good for him was talking to him before the game and he stayed in it, but there can be pros to having that experience and you capture some of that.

“You never know what you have until it’s gone. You capture some of that frustration or you just truly appreciate how much you love participating in those games, so then you capture some of those moments and then you apply it to what you can control and that’s practice. Maybe it’s that much easier to take the full-speed last three minutes of individual to game-like tempo. It’s that much easier to strain in the fourth period of practice. All these things, I think he did use it for his overall benefit because it was the first rep for him in that situation.”

Miami’s offensive line has allowed the league’s fourth-fewest sacks through nine games while overcoming injuries to four starters on the offensive line. The bye week couldn’t come better for a unit needing time to bounce back before the late-season playoff push.