Miami Dolphins Vs Kansas City Chiefs Week 9 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit!

Well, I know that we all had hoped for and most of us expected a better result in Germany this past Sunday and while I can go on and on with the mistakes made I will say right now that at least the defense has decided to join the party, finally.

Below we will take a look at some of your predictions and see who “hit” or came close with their predictions for the Miami Dolphins last game-

Phinsox had one sad prediction come true. Hill had one of his catches for 19 yards and you know the rest of the story.

Hill will be limited to only one catch for a significant gain. KC will blanket him.

Dolphiner called Mostert having a rushing TD, the OL giving up three sacks, and the defense holding KC to under 300 yards through the air (Mahomes was 20 of 30 for 185 yards) and sacking Patrick twice.

Mostert Rushes for 1 TD Pressure on Tua is a problem for a large portion of the game, with him taking 3 sacks behind a makeshift offensive line. Smooth game by the defense, the secondary steps up, and despite no picks, 2 sacks and under 300 yards.

David777 saw the big day coming for Wikins and Phillips. Wilkins had 3 solo tackles including blowing up the running back for a big loss, Phillips had 5 tackles, 2 solo tackles, and a sack as well as just pressing and disrupting Mahomes all day long.

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips, Wilkins

Tua2HillWaddle predicted Phillips’ solid day.

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips

sdphinsfan called the loss for Miami and the good game for Wilkins.

Who is going to win straight up? KC Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Wilkins

Molly Polly II saw the good game for Philips and the defense slowing the high-powered Chiefs offense down while also keeping Kelce in check. The Dolphins D shut down Kelce allowing only 3 receptions for 14 yards.

3). Phillips 5). Finz D slow down Chiefs offense/keep Kelce in check with less than 100 yards receiving.

MiMiami predicted the Phins loss.

Who is going to win straight up? Kansas City

Spok507 called the D frustrating Kelce and the stars of the game as Phillips and Chubb. Chubb ended the game with 3 tackles, 2 solo and a sack.

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? The secondary, Phillips/Chub What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Kelce getting frustrated

TheRoo1 was dead on with the D making Kelse look average at best and Phillips certainly was in Mahomes’ head all day long.

A combination of multiple players covering Kelce flummoxes the TE. Holland, Needham, Kohou, and Ramsey constantly change who is providing the double, from constantly changing directions Philips keeps Mahomes off balance.

Sinjin830 predicted Phillips’ sack.

Jaelen Phillips has at least one sack

Stabby Mcshank saw the loss coming but is probably wrong on the score as it was probably much closer than the score at the end of the game. Also, the whole “Miami can't beat good teams” is fair until we prove otherwise. Miami gets a few more shots before the season ends to change the narrative.

Chiefs in a game that’s not even close as the score. Miami can’t beat good teams

dm721497 saw Kelce being shut down.

Ramsey holds Kelce under 50 yds

NCSurferMike correctly called Phillips as one of the stars of the Dolphins' defense.

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips

USMCFinzFreak predicted another great game for Chubb.

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Chubb

As much as I hate doing these following a loss there were a lot of solid predictions, especially as it pertained to the defense's solid game against one of the most powerful offenses in the NFL. Thank you to everyone who took the time to participate in this series of posts this week by adding your prediction.

