Dolphins Sign DT Brandon Pili to the Practice Squad

Before their Week 9 matchup vs. the Kansas CIty Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins activated starting left tackle Terron Armstead to the 53-man roster. In doing so, they released a young player many Dolphins fans saw potential in throughout the summer months in rookie defensive tackle Brandon Pili. Fortunately for the Dolphins, no other team placed a claim on the former Pac-12 standout.

Today, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the Miami Dolphins have signed Brandon Pili to the practice squad, giving them a young depth piece with the potential to grow.

Miami Dolphins signed defensive tackle Brandon Pili to the practice squad — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 7, 2023

Pili, 22, signed with the Dolphins back on May 12th as an undrafted free agent out of USC. The young defensive tackle appeared in four games for the Dolphins this season, recording two tackles. During his time with the Trojans, Pili appeared in 52 games, recording 74 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He also recorded four passes defended and earned All-Pac 12 honors back in 2017 as a Freshman.

In a corresponding move, the Miami Dolphins released veteran defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence from the practice squad, Fox Sports Henry McKenna reported.

Enjoy the BYE week, Dolphins fans! These next few weeks are going to be fun.

