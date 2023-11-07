Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Nine | Defense on the rise

Despite the tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany during week nine, the Miami Dolphins’ defense gave us reasons to be optimistic about the direction of their play moving forward throughout the 2023 NFL season.

After allowing two first half touchdowns, the defense pitched a shut-out in the second half and finished the day allowing just 14 points to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Most weeks, that would be enough for a win, but alas, this week was not one of those weeks. Regardless of the outcome, one player almost single-handedly kept the Dolphins in this contest, and that man was Bradley Chubb.

Miami Dolphins Week Nine MVP - Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb has been playing really well over the last month or so.

In his last four games, Chubb has 19 tackles, five sacks, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and five quarterback hits.

Against the Chiefs, he tallied three tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble and a pass defensed. His strip sack of Mahomes allowed Miami’s struggling offense a short field and helped to put points up on the board.

With Vic Fangio’s defense finally getting healthy and rounding into form, the Dolphins can be a very dangerous squad if they can limit mistakes and back-breaking penalties.

Chubb will be a huge part of this team’s success moving forward.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Two - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Three - RB De’Von Achane

Week Four - RB De’Von Achane

Week Five - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Six - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Seven - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Eight - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Nine - EDGE Bradley Chubb