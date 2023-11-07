Around The AFC East: Patriots continue losing streak, Bills fail to capitalize in Week 9

Each week throughout the 2023 NFL season, I’ll be recapping all the action and news from around the AFC East that week. With Week 9 behind us, let’s dive right in.

AFC East Scores - Week 9

AFC East Standings - Week 9

AFC East Headlines

Patriots Continue Losing Streak

2-7, dead last in the AFC.

Halfway through the 2023 NFL season, that’s the reality facing Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. While expectations were fairly low going into the season, even the most pessimistic of fans could not have predicted this for New England.

Against the Commanders in Week 4, the Patriots quickly gave up a 10-0 lead in the second quarter, before rallying back to take the lead in the third quarter. However, they couldn’t hold on, and a late-game interception thrown by Mac Jones sealed New England’s fate. As it’s been all season for the Patriots, one step forward, two steps back.

Bills Fail To Capitalize

The Bills failed to capitalize on Miami’s loss in Week 9, losing by a score of 18-24 against the Bengals.

On the night, quarterback Josh Allen did his best to keep his team in the game, completing 26 of his 38 pass attempts (68%), for 258 yards and a touchdown. However, Buffalo’s inability to run the ball (24 yards without Allen) made it difficult for their offense to get going, and placed far too much pressure on Allen. It’s hard to highlight what exactly Buffalo’s problems are, but one thing is clear—Josh Allen is not the problem.

Allen ➡️ Diggs for the touchdown AND the two-point conversion



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/O9lzGoxYtu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 6, 2023

With the loss, the Bills have already lost more games this season (4) than they lost through all of last season (3), and we’re still only in November. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier either, with matchups against the Chiefs (7-2), Eagles (8-1), Cowboys (5-3), and Dolphins (6-2) still left to come.

Jets Snap Back To Reality

In somewhat ugly fashion, the Jets’ 3-game win streak came to an end against the Chargers.

New York’s defense has been stellar all season, but their offensive struggles are well documented, and Week 9 was no different. Quarterback Zach Wilson passed for 263 yards, but was sacked 8 times, and turned the ball over twice. Running back Breece Hall also struggled to get going on the ground, rushing 16 times for just 50 yards last night.

On the loss, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said “Today was not good, obviously. We just never gave ourselves a chance.”

AFC East Schedule - Week 9