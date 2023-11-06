Chargers vs Jets odds: Week 9 Monday Night Football winners picks

The Week 9 Monday Night Football game is preparing to kickoff with the Los Angeles Chargers heading across the country to face the New York Jets. The game closes out the first half of the 2023 NFL season, with the playoff picture starting to come into focus. Both of these teams are right on the bubble between fighting for a playoff berth this year and falling into the discussion of 2024 NFL Draft positioning.

The Jets are 4-3 on the season and moved into second place in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills’ loss on Sunday. A win tonight would push New York to a half-game behind the Miami Dolphins for the AFC East lead and would move them into the sixth position, or second wild card slot, in the playoff seeding. A loss moves them back behind the Bills in the standings.

The Chargers are 3-4, currently third in the AFC West and 13th in the AFC playoff picture. A loss pushes them nearly out of contention, while a win and a .500 record keep them within striking distance of the playoff bubble.

ESPN and ABC will air tonight’s Monday Night Football game. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will handle the broadcast. On ESPN2 the ManningCast, featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, will return as well.

The Chargers are three-point road favorites in the latest odds, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

As we do for every game during the season, The Phinsider’s contributors have made their predictions for tonight’s game. Who do we think will be the straight-up winner? We also can pick the game against the spread and whether we think the game will go over or under the point total. You can check out all our picks in the widget below from our friends at Tallysight.

Here are our Week 9 Monday Night Football picks: