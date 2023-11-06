What are the Dolphins’ playoff odds mid-way through season? Bills, Patriots, Jets Week 10 odds

The Miami Dolphins are 6-3 mid-way through the 2023 NFL season, having lost in Week 9 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. As the team heads into their bye week, they are still in first place in the AFC East, but they fell from the second seed to the fourth seed in the AFC playoff picture. With Miami off this weekend, this seemed like a perfect time to take a look at what the oddsmakers think of the rest of the AFC East in Week 10 and at the Dolphins’ playoff odds for this year.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook opening lines, the New England Patriots are two-point underdogs at home to the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots, 2-7 on the season, hold the worst record in the AFC and would have the fifth-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 10 and have opened as big favorites. Buffalo is giving 7.5 points to the Broncos as the week begins. The Bills are 5-4 on the season, falling from the sixth seed position before the Week 9 Sunday games to the ninth spot with their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

The New York Jets still have to play their Monday Night Football game tonight to close out Week 9. They are 3.5-point underdogs for tonight’s game and are listed as 2.5-point favorites for their Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Of course, the results for tonight’s game will likely cause changes to next week’s line for the Jets, but as of now, they are favored to beat the Raiders.

As for the Dolphins, they are -800 to make the playoffs this year and +500 to miss them.

Miami is the favorite to win the AFC East division title at -200. The Bills are second at +270, followed by the Jets at +600, and the Patriots are +25000.

Miami is tied for third in the odds to win the AFC title, trailing the Chiefs at +230 and the Baltimore Ravens at +500. The Dolphins and Bengals are both +600, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars at +750 and the Bills at +1100.

The Dolphins are tied for sixth in the Super Bowl champion odds. The odds show a Super Bowl rematch as the most likely scenario with the reigning champion Chiefs the favorite at +475 followed by the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at +550. The San Francisco 49ers are +600, then the Baltimore Ravens are +950. The Dallas Cowboys are just ahead of Miami at +1000, with the Dolphins and Detroit Lions both +1100.

Miami gets back to football in Week 11 when they host the Raiders.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.