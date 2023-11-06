Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s week nine slate of games wraps up this evening with a contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets. The New York Jets come into this week's game following a loss to their stadium mates, the New York Giants, 10 to 13. The Chargers are coming off a solid win last weekend over the struggling Chicago Bears in Inglewood, 30 to 13. The Jets hold second place in the AFC East and will be looking for a win to keep pace with our very own Miami Dolphins. LA on the other hand is currently in 3rd place in the AFC West and needs a win if they hope to climb back into playoff contention this season.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this evening's game and any other news from around the NFL this past weekend and of course your Miami Dolphins.

Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) 3rd AFC West @ New York Jets (4-3) 2nd AFC East