3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Lost To The Chiefs In Week 9

Despite a late effort, the Miami Dolphins fell by a score of 14-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, dropping to 6-3 in the process. It was ugly, it was disappointing, and it was not fun to watch.

You know the drill, let’s jump right in.

Reason 1: They Are, Who We Thought They Were!

Beating up on the peasants of the NFL in the blistering heat of South Florida is all well and good, but the best teams can also get the job done in unfavorable circumstances. On the road in Germany, the Dolphins showed that they don’t fall into that category.

On the game’s final drive, with the Dolphins deep into Chiefs territory, Miami’s offense went four-and-out with the game on the line. Why is that? Is it because the Dolphins don’t have weapons on the outside? Is it because they don’t have talented backs? Or, is Tua just not good enough?

No, no, and no. The real reason, is that what the Dolphins boast in talent, they severely lack in mental fortitude. In big spots, the Dolphins have cowered all season, and Sunday was no different.

Reason 2: Sloppy Football

Six penalties, one turnover, and 3/12 on 3rd-down. From top to bottom, Miami’s offense played extremely sloppy football on Sunday, and it cost them the game.

It’s worth noting that a majority of Miami’s penalties came on first down, killing drives before they even started. The lack of communication was apparent too, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t seem to be on the same page as his receivers multiple times throughout the game. It was sloppy, it was mistake-prone, and on national television, it was downright embarrassing. Back to drawing board, please.

Reason 3: Too Much Air, Not Enough Ground

With the Dolphins struggling to move the ball through the air against the Chiefs, the lack of touches for lead running back Raheem Mostert was strange. On just 12 carries, Mostert still managed to rack up 85 yards and a touchdown, which begs the question even further—why didn’t he get more touches?

With Miami’s passing game not clicking, feeding the ball to Mostert would’ve been wise, and would’ve likely opened up things in the passing game as well. Running the ball to open up the passing game is nothing new, but that concept seemed to evade head coach Mike McDaniel on Sunday. Oh well, what do I know?

Game Preview

The Dolphins will have their bye week next week, getting some much needed rest before gearing up for the second half of the season. After that, they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 11.

What did you think about how the Dolphins played in Week 9? Let us know in the comments below, or at @ThePhinsider and @flameosumeet on Twitter!