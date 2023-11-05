Dolphins vs. Chiefs inactive players Week 9: Terron Armstead set to return for Miami

The Miami Dolphins are getting back a major piece of their offensive line on Sunday as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. Left tackle Terron Armstead, who was activated off the injured reserve list leading up to the game, is not among the players on the inactive list for the game, indicating he will be making his return to the lineup.

The Dolphins will need him. The Chiefs come into the game with one of the top defensive lines in the league and will be looking to keep Miami quarterback Tua Tgaovailoa and the Dolphins explosive offense off rhythm. Having a Pro Bowl left tackle back on the line will immediately upgrade the unit and better offset Kansas City’s attack.

Miami will also see the return of center Connor Williams, adding another piece to the offensive line as the Dolphins face the Chiefs.

Players Miami will not have for the game include wide receiver Robbie Chosen, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, safety Brandon Jones, and offensive lineman Rob Hunt. Jones and Hunt were listed as out on the final injury report as they deal with injuries. Jones is in the league’s concussion protocols and Hunt has a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson is listed on the inactive list, but is designated as the team’s emergency quarterback. He would be allowed to enter the game should injuries occur to both Tagovailoa and backup quarterback Mike White.

The Chiefs side of the inactive list includes running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, defensive end BJ Thompson, offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, defensive tackle Neil Farrel, and defensive end Malik Herring. Helaire is dealing with an illness that sidelined him for much of the week’s practice and will keep him out of the game.

Kickoff for the Dolphins and Chiefs is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.