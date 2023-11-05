Week 9 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s late afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 9 Late Afternoon Games
Indianapolis Colts (3-5) 3rd AFC South @ Carolina Panthers (1-6) 4th NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Indianapolis Colts -2.5
- Over/Under: 44
New York Giants (2-6) 4th NFC East @ Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) 3rd AFC West
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Las Vegas Raiders -1.5
- Over/Under: 37.5
Dallas Cowboys (5-2) 2nd NFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) 1st NFC East
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Philadelphia Eagles -3
- Over/Under: 47
Loading comments...