Dolphins vs. Chiefs Germany preview Week 9: Insider look at Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City defense, and Taylor Swift

Week 9 of the NFL season brings us the second matchup of the season for the Miami Dolphins against the teams in last year’s Super Bowl. After having already lost to the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, Miami now faces the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. As if a game featuring the top two teams in the AFC was not a big enough contest, this game is also the first game in Frankfurt, Germany, with a standalone kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday morning.

Despite a long history in the league for both teams, this is just the 29th regular season between the two franchises. What should Miami expect from the Chiefs in the game? I had a chance to sit down with Tom Childs from Arrowhead Pride, SB Nation’s Chiefs team site, to get a closer look at Kansas City.

The biggest storyline surrounding the Chiefs this year has been the relationship between Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift. Swift is not expected to be at the game on Sunday as she prepares for the next leg of your Eras Tour, beginning this week in Argentina, but you may find my questions included Swift some.

Last week, Patrick Mahomes was not himself, trying to play through the flu. The Chiefs offense looked anemic because of it. Was Mahomes’ illness the major issue for the Chiefs or is there something more behind the offense’s struggles? Also, Taylor Swift?

It turns out that Mahomes is human after all. Who’d thought it? Despite the hopes that Mahomes would be able to channel his Michael Jordan, unfortunately, he played like someone who was ill.

To be clear, Mahomes’ health was not the only reason for the offense playing the worse it has done in years. The Broncos have always given Mahomes trouble, despite the success he has had in the win-loss column against them.

The Broncos had an excellent plan and executed it very well. But even when the Chiefs did scheme something up that worked, they beat themselves time and again. There were drops, there were fumbles, there were wrong routes ran. To say it was a disaster of a day would be an understatement.

I must admit, it’s been a few weeks since I’ve been asked any questions about Taylor Swift. I figured that the fans of other teams were bored of the story. Well, most of us Chiefs fans cannot get enough of it. It may sound ridiculous but the feeling amongst Chiefs fans is that this is the true golden age of Kansas City. Throwing a celeb like Taylor into the mix increases that tenfold. Thanks to the pair’s relationship, the Chiefs are being noticed on the global stage. I would even argue that Taylor will do more for the Chiefs’ reputation worldwide than this game in Germany will do.

The Chiefs are currently in first place in the AFC West. Is the expectation that they remain there this year, setting up a homefield advantage for the playoffs and another run to the Super Bowl? Oh, also, Taylor Swift?

Yeah, and I can’t see that changing anytime soon. Even if the Chiefs go on to lose their next two games and Miami and Philly, they’ll still have a commanding lead within the division.

Vegas are a mess, the Broncos have left it too late to kickstart their season and the Chargers are the....well, the Chargers.

We’ve 6 wins already, they probably only need 4 more to wrap up the division once again. It shouldn’t be too much of an issue as long as they don’t play like they did last week.

I wonder if Taylor will wear the cap and T-shirt?

You stated earlier that the Broncos had an excellent plan and executed it well. If you were designing an attack on the Chiefs, what would you scheme? Oh yeah...Taylor Swift?

I would attack it the exact same way the Dolphins attack every game. A fine balance of the run game and the quick passing game. The Chiefs defense has been lights out this year and has no real weaknesses. But their strength has been the play of the defensive line. Not only do they get a lot of pressure, but they also get their hands on a lot of footballs.

The Dolphins can nullify the likes of Chris Jones and George Karlaftis by keeping them honest with the run game. I’m sure Mike McDaniel has no issues with this.

I’m interested to see what the plan is for Tyreek Hill on Sunday. You just know that he will be itching to have a big game. He’s pretty much done what he’s wanted this year against opposing defenses so I wonder if Miami will steer into that so that he can get one over Kansas City, although I don’t think there is too much bad blood.

The Dolphins spent nearly the full week in Germany while the Chiefs did not get in country until the end of the week. Do you think the travel and time change to Germany will impact the Chiefs? On Taylor Swift?

I don’t see how the Dolphins do not have the upper hand this week due to their travel plans. Two days to get over jetlag is not a lot of time. The Chiefs will travel through 7 different time zones to make it to Frankfurt. That must have an adverse effect on the body.

Andy Reid has eluded to the fact they arrived in London on the Friday before the game back in 2015, and that it worked out fine then. But that weekend the Chiefs were playing the 1-5 Detroit Lions.

In a game that already promises to be a tight affair, teams should be looking for every possible advantage. I think the Dolphins had seized that advantage from the Chiefs.

Taylor travels enough, perhaps they should have gotten some tips from her.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are pretty good. The line for this game has actually tightened up to only being a one-point spread in favor of Kansas City as kickoff approaches. Are the Chiefs as good as the oddsmakers seem to think this season? And of course, Taylor Swift?

Are they though? If you’ve been following Chiefs Twitter over the last few days, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Chiefs are in the fight for the number 1 pick.

While my reaction to the Chiefs’ loss hasn’t been too hyperbolic, I do think that is a bit generous of Draftkings to install the Chiefs as favorites for this game. The Dolphins offense is way ahead of the Chiefs right now, and I expect that to be on show on Sunday.

As much as I want the Chiefs to win the game, especially because I’ll be in the stands in Frankfurt, I just cannot see it happening. The Dolphins will score anywhere between 24 and 30 points. I’m not overly convinced that the Chiefs can get there themselves.

Maybe if Taylor is in the stands, then the Chiefs can unlock their offensive superpowers once again.