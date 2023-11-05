2023 NFL Week 9 winners picks for Sunday games

The Sunday games for the NFL’s Week 9 schedule are here, starting with a morning game coming to us from Germany and continuing to tonight’s Sunday Night Football game. As we do each week here on The Phinsider, we will take a look at each of the game and ask our contributors to predict the outcomes of each one.

The day starts with the Miami Dolphins versus the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game from Frankfurt, Germany. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET with the game televised on NFL Network.

The early afternoon timeslot will include the Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons, the Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens, the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, the Washington Commanders at New England Patriots, and the Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints games.

The late afternoon slot includes the Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers, the New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, and the Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles games.

The night game features the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game.

Our season-long winners picks pool among our contributors continues into this week. We focus on the straight-up winners for the pool, but some of the group have also made picks against the spread and with the point total for each game. The odds for the games are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks, including the spread picks, in the widget below, provided by Tallysight.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 9. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow.