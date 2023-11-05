No NFL Network? Dolphins game to be aired on local TV in Miami

The Miami Dolphins kickoff the Sunday schedule in Week 9 with a 9:30 a.m. ET game against the Kansas City Chiefs coming from Frankfurt, Germany. The game is a stand-alone game, with a national broadcast scheduled on NFL Network and Rich Eisen, Dan Orlovsky, Jason McCourty, Stacey Dales, and Sara Walsh covering the commentary duties. But, what if you do not have NFL Network? If you are in the Miami or Kansas City markets, you may be in luck.

In both the Kansas City and Miami markets, the local NBC affiliate will simulcast the game. That is KSHB-NBC/41 in Kansas City and WTVJ-NBC/6 in Miami. Outside of those areas, you may have to head out to a restaurant open that early.

You can check out NFL+ for a streaming option for the game as well. Or fuboTV or YouTube TV can get you a NFL Network stream - and they have trial periods if you want to check them out.

This week’s game is the only game on Miami’s 2023 schedule that will be an NFL Network broadcast. The team is scheduled for an Amazon Prime Video game against the New York Jets on Black Friday.