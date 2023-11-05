Miami Dolphins Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

After one of the most disappointing losses in the last couple of seasons, to the Philadelphia Eagles, our Miami Dolphins bounced back nicely last Sunday by defeating the New England Patriots, for the second time this season, in convincing fashion. Now after only two losses in eight games, the Dolphins will again have a chance to shake the national perception that Miami cannot beat the top teams in the NFL. Nothing says you can win the big game against the big-time opponent by not only defeating a top AFC team but also beating the reigning Super Bowl Champion.

A Phins win today will not only shake the nagging perception but will also give Miami first place in the AFC as it applies to playoff seeding. Today's game also serves as the first regular season NFL game to ever be held in Germany. Additional storylines surrounding this game include Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill facing his former team for the first time since being traded away by the Chiefs and the fact that Kansas City is coming off an ugly loss to the Denver Broncos 9 to 24, a team that Miami blew out by 50 points. Before the Chiefs' loss to Denver last weekend, KC had beaten the Broncos 16 straight times.

Miami Dolphins (6-2) 1st AFC East Vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) 1st AFC West

Kickoff: 9:30 AM EST, Sunday, November 5th

Location: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

TV: NFL Network (National); (NBC local in Miami)

Streaming: fuboTV; NFL+

TV Broadcast Team: Rich Eisen, Dan Orlovsky, Jason McCourty, Stacey Dales, Sara Walsh

National Radio Coverage: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Bill Rosinski, Mike Mayock

Miami Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National), 391 (Miami Dolphins), 228 (Kansas City Chiefs)

Referees: Clay Martin (Referee), Fred Bryan (Umpire), Jerod Phillips (Down Judge), Greg Bradley (Line Judge), Alonzo Ramsey III (Field Judge), Dave Hawshaw (Side Judge), Greg Wilson (Back Judge), Brian Matoren (Replay Official), Bryant Thompson (Replay Assistant)

Clay Martin (Referee), Fred Bryan (Umpire), Jerod Phillips (Down Judge), Greg Bradley (Line Judge), Alonzo Ramsey III (Field Judge), Dave Hawshaw (Side Judge), Greg Wilson (Back Judge), Brian Matoren (Replay Official), Bryant Thompson (Replay Assistant) Head-to-Head: Kansas City Chiefs lead 15-13

Kansas City Chiefs lead 15-13 Most Recent Game Results: Kansas City Chiefs 33-27 at Miami, 2020 Week 14 (12/13/20)

Kansas City Chiefs 33-27 at Miami, 2020 Week 14 (12/13/20) Most Recent Game at Site Results: N/A - First NFL game at site

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Kansas City Chiefs -1

Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook: 50.0

: 50.0 Weather: 53°F, Showers

53°F, Showers Kansas City Chiefs SBNation Site: Arrowhead Pride

Arrowhead Pride Arrowhead Pride X (formally Twitter): @ArrowheadPride

Injury Report:

Dolphins - Out: Offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring); Safety Brandon Jones (concussion); Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead (knee - on IR); Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring); Cornerback Justin Bethel (foot); Wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder - on IR); Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin); Cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles); Tight end Durham Smythe (ankle); Center Connor Williams (groin)

Chiefs - Out: Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness); Wide receiver Richie James (knee - Saturday downgrade); Questionable: Linebacker Willie Gay (lower back)

Practice Squad Elevations: