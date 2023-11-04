Miami Dolphins activate left tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins had four backup offensive linemen playing in last week’s 31-17 win over the New England Patriots, but the unit is closer to full strength in Germany. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday afternoon that left tackle Terron Armstead was activated off injured reserve.

Dolphins activated OT Terron Armstead off injured reserve and waived DT Brandon Pili. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2023

Armstead played a season-high 56 snaps in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos before suffering a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct 6.

Miami’s franchise left tackle hasn’t allowed a sack and hasn’t been penalized in 78 snaps this season. Backup Kendall Lamm stepped up in Armstead’s absence and has allowed just three sacks in 432 snaps at left tackle.

Starting right guard Robert Hunt won’t play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. Armstead was limited in practice throughout the week and is listed as questionable. Center Connor Williams is also questionable as he recovers from a groin injury.