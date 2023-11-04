Jerome Baker’s approach to slowing down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense: We just have to play together

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, along with the Miami Dolphins, are two of the four AFC teams leading their respective divisions with a record of 6-2. Sunday’s game in Germany presents an opportunity to establish an early lead before the race for playoff seeding intensifies.

The Dolphins have yet to secure a victory against a team with a winning record and are now set to face Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City, averaging 23.4 points per game, is coming off an off-game against the Denver Broncos, where they fell 24-9.

“We just have to play together, it’s as simple as that,” linebacker Jerome Baker said when asked about defending Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. “We have the guys to do that. We have the scheme to do that. We play together and play as one on defense, we’ll be alright. That’s just the main key.”

Mahomes ranks second on the team with 36 rushing attempts this year and maintains an average of 6.5 yards per carry. He has been sacked only 10 times in eight games and averages of nearly 30 yards per game on the ground.

“When you’re a rusher, rush him. When you’re in coverage and somebody is around, you plaster,” Baker said. “Just plaster. Just grab the guy that’s in your zone. That’s the main thing, don’t try to do too much. What gets people in trouble is if you’re a coverage guy and you’re trying to rush him, now you’re leaving someone wide open.

“Just real simple, just do your job and you’ll be alright.”