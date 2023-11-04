Miami Dolphins Vs Kansas City Chiefs: Your Game Predictions

Earlier this week I posted our weekly predictions post with the question-

So for week six what are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs? Who is going to win straight up? What is your final score prediction win or lose? Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

Below are some of your best predictions for the Dolphins week three game against the Chiefs-

PhinsTifosi has Miami by a touchdown!

Miami 37 KC 30 if Mahomie is no ill Miami 42 KC 15 if Mahomie is ill or if KC is flat because of not traveling until Friday (the 2nd part is highly likely - I have traveled to Europe roughly 50 times and I know the level of suckitude you have the first couple of days after the trip).

Call_for_the_Priest’77 is calling an 11-point Phins win, 100+ yards on the ground, Hill and Long as the stars of the game, and Miami leading the entire game after scoring first.

Score: MIA: 31, KC: 20 (Well-balanced win for Miami. Crack 100+ Team rushing to keep in front) OFF Star: T. Hill (vs. KC? Who Else? Reek gets 150+ and 2TDs plus a key block for another’s TD) DEF Star: D. Long (Will harass Mahomes’ scrambling. In general: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TO grab) Bold Prediction: Miami stays out in front the rest of the game after scoring first. Critical Watch: Can we keep Mahomes from extending drives with his feet throughout the game?

Phinsox predicts Miami will win by 10 with Waddle and Ramsey as the stars of the game.

Miami wins 34-24 Waddle and Ramsey star Hill will be limited to only one catch for a significant gain. KC will blanket him, thus Waddle will star. I will be watching for pre-snap penalties including play clock troubles and the offense's ability to communicate. They are at a neutral site so do their road problems continue or can they play closer to the level they have at home?

Dolphiner has the Phins winning by a TD margin, Tua with 3 TDs, and Moster with one on the ground, and Tyreek going off for a buck and a half.

Dolphins win 28-21 Tua throws for 3 TDS, Mostert Rushes for 1 Pressure on Tua is a problem for a large portion of the game, with him taking 3 sacks behind a makeshift offensive line. Tyreek Hill goes off against the Chiefs with 150 yards of receiving, as Tua forces him the ball to make a statement. One too many forced targets results in a pick. Smooth game by the defense, the secondary steps up, and despite no picks, 2 sacks and under 300 yards.

David7777 is calling the Phins win by 8 behind a very strong day on the ground with Phillips, AVG, Waddle, Hill, Wikins, and Mostert as the stars of the game. Also has Ramsey with his second INT in two games.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 28-20 with 200 Yards Rushing Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert, Waddle, Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips, Wilkins, Van Ginkel What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Ramsey Intercepts Kelce What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Mahomes Being Knocked out of the game in the 2nd quarter

Dr.Greenthumb predicts Miami by a TD, with Holland and Hill as the stars.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 31-24 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill and Kelce Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Holland What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? We win inspire of Aaron Donald destroying our o line all Day What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? I thik we win this game because KC will be still be adjusting to time zone change. Takes a while.

daytonadolfan is calling a 4-point victory for Miami behind a solid day from Mostert, Wilkins, Ramsey, Sieler, and Holland who also gets a pick.

Miami - 31-27 -Tua’, Hill, Mostert- Ramsey-Wilkins-Sieler -Wlikins “damages” Mahomes -Holland gets an INT.

Bill Moody sees the Phins win by 7, neither team punting more than three times, and Ramsey and Hill starring this week. I also added the link above!

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 38-31 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tyreek Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? 3 or fewer punts in the entire game What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? German fans dressed up as M2 Suggestion: Would be cool if you put a link to this post in your recap post. :)

Alpha6 is predicting an overcast sky with a chance of flying monkeys, a 4-point Dolphins win, Sanders with a long field goal, Claypool with a TD, and Ramsey, Hill, Tua, and Nik as the stars of the game.

Winner - Dolphins Final score - Mia 31, KC 27 Stars O - Hill/Tago Stars D - Ramsey/Needham Other prediction - Mia 49 yd FG Watching for - Claypool TD

NeenerWhacker is calling for the complete and utter destruction of the Chiefs!

Dolphins are going to obliterate the Chiefs 40-11

Tua2HillWaddle predicts an 11-point win for the Dolphins, the defense gathering in two Chiefs’ fumbles, and Phillips and Hill as the stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? FINS What is your final score prediction win or lose? 28-17 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tyreek Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? 2 fumble recoveries What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Dolphins fans in Frankfurt will make it feel like a home game.

sdphinsfan is calling a narrow loss for Miami with Waddle, AVG, Wikins, Hill, and Ramsey as the stars on our side of the ball.

Who is going to win straight up? KC What is your final score prediction win or lose? 31-30 in barn burner Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill and Waddle Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? AVG/Ramsey/Wilkins What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Both teams will be over the limit on how much beer they bring back.... What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Our starting OL for this game and who’s playing and who isn’t. Our OL coaches and depth players have performed admirably, but the Chiefs front is no joke. If Williams is finally back, put him at LG and let Eich keep progressing at C. We can’t afford the snap issues that come from Williams when he’s playing consistently. With the off time, I can’t imagine how bad they’ll be. I’m picking the Chiefs because I know what they are capable of. I don’t know yet what a healthy Dolphins team against a legit team is capable of. Won’t surprise if we win. But I got to see to believe...

Jef1651 sees Miami securing a solid win, with a great day from X, Ramsey, Mostert, and Tua!

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? Dolphins 35 Chiefs 16 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Tua, Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey & X What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Chiefs dethroned What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Blocking synchrony

Molly Polly II is predicting a 13-point victory for our Dolphins behind big days from Holland, Hill, Phillips, Tua, Ramsey, and Mostert!

2). 34-21 3). Tua/Hill/Mostert and Phillips/Ramsey/Holland. 4). Finz show true talent and defeat one of the best-rated teams in the league (refs included)! 5). Finz D slow down Chiefs offense/keep Kelce in check with less than 100 yards receiving. LETS GO FINZZZZZ!!!

THEphinz sees Hill getting his revenge in the form of a 200 yd/3 td day and Tua throwing for 5 TD through the air on the way to a 35-24 victory!

Tbh no matter what he says, tyreek is mad they didn’t pay him and mad they traded him. He is going to go off for 200 and 3 TDs. Tua 5 TDs 1 pick. 35 24 dolphins

MiMiami is calling for Miami to drop this game by ten with Hill and Elliott starring.

Who is going to win straight up? Kansas City What is your final score prediction win or lose? 30-20 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Kelce & Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Chris Jones & DeShon Elliott What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? The game is tied middway through the 4th Q. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? The amount of excuses we use to justify another Miami loss.

Spok507 is calling a Miami win but is not sure that he believes it and has Ramsey with a pick-6 and Berrios with a return TD. Also has Hill, Waddle, Chubb, and Phillips as the stars for the Phins.

This is a tough one! There’s not a huge discrepancy between what I want to happen and what I think will happen, so I’ll go with what I want. :) Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 24-21 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Hill, Waddle, Berrios finally runs one back Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? The secondary, Phillips/Chub What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Ramsey pick 6 (cause he owes McD) What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Kelce getting frustrated I’m hoping to see a good defensive plan to limit Kelce and take him out of the game. They have another TE who is looking good, but Mahomes tries to force things to Kelce, so take him out and it gives our pass rushers more time to get to the QB because he’ll wait. With Ramsey, X and Holland all on the field together (finally!!), it’s going to be tough to throw deep, so Elliot , Kahou and the LBs will have to have a great game in the middle. Phillips, Chubb, AVG, Sieler and Wilkins will keep their OLine occupied giving Long and Baker time to get to Mahomes. Keep pressure and he’ll force things. Some may work out, but some won’t. On offense, if they try to take away Hill, Waddle and Barrios should make them pay. Use Claypool and Smythe as well. Mostert and Wilson should be able to break some runs if they’re more worried about the passing game. Speed kills, and we have it everywhere. It should make a difference. Denver just ran all over the Chiefs, I believe our guys can do the same.

TheRoo1 predicts the Phins by 2 TDs, Hill blowing up the Chiefs on the way to almost 2 bills and two TDs, with the secondary and the pass rush of the Dolphins frustrating the Chiefs offense, forcing them into turnovers.

PHINS UP 34-20 Hill proves unstoppable against his old team, 180+ yards 2 td’s A combination of multiple players covering Kelce flummoxes the TE. Holland, Needham, Kohou, and Ramsey constantly change who is providing the double, from constantly changing directions causing at least one, and likely 2 int’s as Mahomey tries to force it to Kelce. AVG/Philips keep Mahomes off balance. The game effectively becomes a home game for the Phins as the crowd overwhelmingly favors them. Decades of tourism makes the German fans lean Miami. Crowd noise actually becomes an issue for the Cheeps.

Yarganaught sees the good guys winning by a single point, the Phins collecting 4 sacks, and Ramsey, AVG, Armstead, and Mostert as the stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? I think this one will be closer... 20 - 21 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert and Armstead Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Ramsey and AVG What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? 4 sacks on Mahomy What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How much effort the Chiefs put into shutting down Hill... which will open up Waddle/Barios and the running game.

Sinjin830 sees a 7-point win for the Dolphins and Ramsey continues to have an impact while Phillips gathers in at least one more sack.

Miami wins 24-17 as the defense continues to improve with Jalen Ramsey anchoring the backfield and Jaelen Phillips has at least one sack. The Chiefs offense isn’t what it used to be. Tua and the offense hold their own against a very good KC defense, but it’s not the shootout some people are predicting.

KHo56 predicts a big win for the Phins, Kohou with two picks, one for a pick-six, and Waddle with two scores.

The Phins will win in a rout - 38-20. Waddle will score 2 TDs and Kohou will intercept Mahomes twice, one of which will be returned for 6. I’m watching for the Dolphins D against 3rd and long - Mahomes has run for so many broken play first downs - it seems like stopping that takes away a huge part of his game

Crabby Stabby Mcshank says Miami loses because they can't beat good teams and that the fans will blame it on everyone else before just realizing that we suck. How very uplifting!

31/17 Chiefs in a game that’s not even close as the score. Miami can’t beat good teams, and it’s proven again. There will be a lot of blame on the refs again, but everyone in the media and fan base will slowly start to understand that this Miami team isn’t it..

dm721497 sees Miami pulling this one out after the Chiefs miss a FG as time runs out, Ramsey keeping Kelce under 50 (please, please, please let this come true), and Waddle, AVG, and Ramsey as the stars of the game.

Dolphins 24-23. KC misses a long FG as time runs out. Off Stars- Waddle Def Stars- Ramsey and VG Ramsey holds Kelce under 50 yds Miami keeps a spy on PMH holding him in check and frustrating him to where he ultimately gets an unsportsmanlike conduct in the 4th qt.

SlayerNation1 is predicting a 4-point Miami victory, a Holland INT, and two TDs for Hill.

Miami wins 31-27 Hill 2 TDs, Holland interception Prediction: Hill has an Oktoberfest-inspired celebration planned Watching: Miami will they finally play up to potential in a big spot? Will TA and Williams help get Mostert and company producing again? YES to both.

NCSurferMike is calling the win for Miami by two TDs, Tua starring and having another big day with 300 yards/3 TDs, and Holland, Phillips, and Hill as the other stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 34-20 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Reek, Tua Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Snowman, Phillips What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Tua 300yds / 3 TDs What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Who has the most fans and how full the stadium is

USMCFinzFreak is predicting a Miami win with the OL carrying the day for the Phins, the defense collecting 4 sacks and Chubb and Ramsey as the stars on defense.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 35-27 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? The OL Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Chubb and Ramsey What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? We sack Mahomes 4 times What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How men in the stands will be wearing Aqua & Orange Lederhosen.

toscana jones says Miami wins by a FG, the OL and RB have a great game, and the secondary goes off!

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 27-24 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? RBs & Oline Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? The whole secondary What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? The longer stay in Germany, and the reduced noise of a neutral site will prove to be the difference late. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How much support the Phins have in Germany

First off sorry if the post is a bit long. When I am afforded the time I do like to highlight everyone’s predictions for the week. A lot of great predictions this week with the vast majority seeing Miami as the victors. Thank you as always to everyone who took the time to give their predictions for this week's game. Please check back with us Tuesday evening when we will take a look back at tomorrow morning's game to see who hit on their predicitons.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite predictions for that week’s game (and even some that I disagree with) please be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The week’s predictions post will be posted during the week on Wednesday evening with the follow-up post coming every Saturday evening and the follow-up to the game post the following Tuesday evening.