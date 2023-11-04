Dolphins vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 6-2 Miami Dolphins are in the second-seed position in the AFC playoff picture as we reach the mid-way point of the 2023 NFL season. The Dolphins trail just the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs, who edge the Dolphins for the top seed based on the strength of victory tiebreak. In Week 9, the Dolphins can leap over the Chiefs as the two teams meet in Frankfurt, Germany, with the winner having a firm grip on the top of the playoff standings.

There are two major storylines surrounding the Dolphins heading into this game. First, they can end with a win as analysts ask if Miami is for real, given they have only won against teams with losing records, losing to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in their two games against teams with winning marks. Second, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, on pace to have the greatest single season by a wideout in league history, will be facing his former team for the first time, having spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chiefs and earned a Pro Bowl appearance in each of them.

The Chiefs are coming off a rough loss last week, dropping to the Denver Broncos for the first time in 16 games against their AFC West rivals. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was ill ahead of the game and the offense never seemed to find their rhythm. Will they look more like the reigning Super Bowl champions this week?

The oddsmakers for the game initially opened the line with the Chiefs favored by 2.5 points. That line has slowly moved toward the Dolphins, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. As of Saturday afternoon, the Chiefs were favored by 1.5 points. The game is expected to be a high-scoring affair, with the point total set at 50, the second-highest mark in the league this week. The Dolphins are +102 on the moneyline while the Chiefs are -122.

How can you watch the game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Sunday, November 5, 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

TV Broadcast: NFL Network (National); (NBC local in Miami)

TV Broadcast Team: Rich Eisen, Dan Orlovsky, Jason McCourty, Stacey Dales, Sara Walsh

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; NFL+

National Radio Coverage: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Bill Rosinski, Mike Mayock

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National), 391 (Dolphins), 228 (Chiefs)

Referees: Clay Martin (Referee), Fred Bryan (Umpire), Jerod Phillips (Down Judge), Greg Bradley (Line Judge), Alonzo Ramsey III (Field Judge), Dave Hawshaw (Side Judge), Greg Wilson (Back Judge), Brian Matoren (Replay Official), Bryant Thompson (Replay Assistant)

This is Martin and crew’s second Dolphins game this season, having previously served as the officials for the team’s Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. Umpire James Carter III has been replaced by Fred Bryan, a swing official for the league this year, for the game.

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Chiefs -1.5 | Total: 50.0

Jersey Combinations:

Our Frankfurt fit pic.twitter.com/aBzFaCaS7A — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 2, 2023

Injury Report:

Dolphins - Out: Offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring); Safety Brandon Jones (concussion); Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead (knee - on IR); Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring); Cornerback Justin Bethel (foot); Wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder - on IR); Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin); Cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles); Tight end Durham Smythe (ankle); Center Connor Williams (groin)

Offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring); Safety Brandon Jones (concussion); Tackle Terron Armstead (knee - on IR); Wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring); Cornerback Justin Bethel (foot); Wide receiver River Cracraft (shoulder - on IR); Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin); Cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles); Tight end Durham Smythe (ankle); Center Connor Williams (groin) Chiefs - Out: Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness); Wide receiver Richie James (knee - Saturday downgrade); Questionable: Linebacker Willie Gay (lower back)

Practice Squad Elevations:

Dolphins: None

None Chiefs: None

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Promoted in Week 4 Chase Winovich, DE - 3 elevations (Weeks 2, 4-5) Tanner Conner, TE - 2 elevations (Week 6-7) Robbie Chosen, WR - 1 elevation (Week 3) - Promoted in Week 4 Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 53°F, Showers

Head-to-Head: Chiefs 15-13

Most Recent Game Results: Chiefs 33-27 at Miami, 2020 Week 14 (12/13/20)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: N/A - First NFL game at site

