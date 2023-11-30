Where will the Dolphins at Commanders game be televised?

The Miami Dolphins meet the Washington Commanders on Sunday in a rare meeting between the Super Bowl VII and Super Bowl XVII teams. Outside of the two games for the league championship, the Dolphins and Commanders franchise have only met 13 times, with the Dolphins leading the series 8-5. They last met in 2019, with Washington winning 17-16.

This year, the Dolphins are a team capable of making a run to a Super Bowl, while the Commanders are struggling down the stretch and have already started making coaching changes, firing defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. A game between two teams headed in opposite directions, there is not much draw for this game outside of the markets either the specific team’s home markets, or markets that have immediate playoff considerations surrounding this game.

The Dolphins and Commanders kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game is airing on FOX, a rarity for a Dolphins game. Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, and Kristina Pink will handle the broadcast.

The majority of the country will pick up the Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints game in the FOX 1 p.m. ET broadcast window. The Dolphins and Commanders are relegated to just regional coverage. In Florida, the Miami, Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Orlando, and Jacksonville markets will all carry the game. For the Commanders, the game will air through nearly all of Virginia and Maryland, with some parts of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and North Carolina getting the bleed-over from their neighboring markets.

New York, outside of the New York City and Albany markets, most of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine will also have the game. Birmingham, Alabama is slated to pick up the game, tying into the University of Alabama market with starts like Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the contest.

Hawaii, Tagovailoa's home state, will also air the game.

Finally, the Kansas City market will also air the game. The Baltimore Ravens currently lead the AFC playoff picture, followed by a three-way tie between the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Dolphins, all just a half-game behind. Baltimore, Kansas City, and Jacksonville will all air the game, giving the fans a chance to keep up with the AFC playoff battle.

Some of the markets could request a change to or from the game as the week progresses.

Here is the coverage map from 506Sports.com. The Dolphins at Commanders game is in blue.