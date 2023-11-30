Seahawks vs. Cowboys odds, winners picks: 2023 NFL Week 13 Thursday Night Football

Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us, with the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Dallas Cowboys to kickoff the week on Thursday Night Football. After last week’s Thanksgiving triple-header and Black Friday game, the schedule returns to the normal one Thursday night game, most games on Sunday, and the one Monday night game this week. Week 13 includes six teams on their bye week, giving us 13 games spread over those three days.

Both the Seahawks and Cowboys were among the teams playing on Thanksgiving last week, giving them both full weeks to prepare for tonight’s game. That should lead to a better on-field product for the primetime game. Seattle enters the week with a 6-5 record, sitting in second place in the NFC West, two games behind the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys are 8-3 on the year and are second in the NFC East, two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFC playoff picture includes both the Cowboys and Seahawks. Dallas is the fifth seed, the top wild card spot for the conference. Seattle is just behind them in the sixth-seed position.

Our contributors continue our season-long winners picks pool with tonight’s game. The pool runs all season and primarily focuses on the straight-up winners for each game. We are able to make picks against the spread as well, with the odds for the game brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can also check out any picks against the spread or point total over/under picks in the graphic below, brought to us by Tallysight.

Our Week 12 results were:

Kevin Nogle 13-3

Marek Brave 12-4

Sumeet Jena 11-5

James McKinney 11-5

George Forder 10-6

Josh Houtz 9-7

Jake Mendel 9-7

Nick Sabatino 9-7

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney 116-64

Sumeet Jena 114-66

Kevin Nogle 113-67

Marek Brave 109-71

Josh Houtz 106-74

George Forder 102-78

------------

Jake Mendel 101-64*

Nick Sabatino 81-56*

*Jake Mendel and Nick Sabatino have missed making picks for at least one full week of the season. We will continue to track their picks throughout the rest of the season, but we will not include them in the overall standings.

Here are our picks for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game: