How are you feeling about the Dolphins? 2023 Week 13 fan confidence poll

The Miami Dolphins are 8-3 on the season and have a 2.5-game lead on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East division title race. Miami is fourth in the AFC playoff picture, a half-game behind the leading Baltimore Ravens. Despite injuries to several starters and key depth pieces throughout the season, including the loss of linebacker Jaelan Phillips to a torn Achilles tendon in Week 12, the future appears very bright for the Dolphins as the schedule moves to Week 13.

The Dolphins visit the Washington Commanders this weekend. Washington has struggled this year, leading to a change on the defensive coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was fired after last week’s Thanksgiving day loss to the Dallas Cowboys, with head coach Ron Rivera taking over the defensive play-calling responsibilities.

Miami has an opportunity, with the Bills on their bye week and the Commanders coming into this game trying to stabilize the ship, to expand their lead in the AFC to three full games with five to play. They can keep the pressure on the Ravens, along with the other top-seed contenders Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, for playoff positioning in the AFC.

