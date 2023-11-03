Dolphins fan confidence see big rebound heading into Week 9

The Miami Dolphins bounced back from their Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a win to complete the season sweep over the New England Patriots in Week 8. Our weekly SB Nation fan confidence poll, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, saw a similar rebound. Heading into Week 8, the confidence rating dropped from 98 percent of the fans feeling Miami was headed in the right direction to just 75 percent.

After the win over the Patriots, Miami moved to 6-2 on the season and tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC. Now they can move past the Chiefs with a win against Kansas City in Week 9 in Germany. How are fans feeling about the Dolphins’ direction heading into that matchup?

Dolphins fans feel like Miami is on the right path. After the drop to 75 percent, the fan confidence jumped back up to 95 percent for Week 9.

Jumping up to 95 percent put the fan confidence rating back in the all-time high neighborhood. How will the poll react after this week’s game against the Chiefs? Will a win push up to a 100 percent rating? Will a loss tank it back to the low marks of the season? Make sure you come back to vote next week to let us know how you feel.

