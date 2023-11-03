Robert Hunt ruled OUT for Sunday’s Dolphins vs Chiefs matchup

On Friday morning, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel met with the media ahead of the team’s practice in Germany. During his availability, McDaniel revealed that starting right guard Robert Hunt will miss Sunday’s game with the Kansas City Chiefs due to a leg injury he suffered early on in last week’s victory over the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins will turn to Robert Jones to fill in for the injured Hunt.

Miami will be down both starting guards as left guard Isaiah Wynn has been placed on injured reserve, forcing 27-year-old Lester Cotton to step into the starting lineup.

However, while losing Robert Hunt, the Dolphins could be getting back starting left tackle Terron Armstead and starting center Connor Williams. McDaniel wouldn’t confirm their availbility for Sunday’s game, but did indicate that both players were feeling good in practice this week and are trending towards being on the field against Kansas City.

We will continue to update the team’s injury news as it is made available to the public.