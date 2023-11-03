Full coverage of Dolphins vs. Chiefs: 2023 Week 9 analysis, updates, news from Germany

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in a Week 9 showdown from Frankfurt, Germany. We preview the game and collect all of our pre-, in-, and post-game coverage for you right here.

The NFL heads to Frankfurt, Germany for the first time as the Miami Dolphins face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 of the 2023 season. The game features the top two teams in the AFC playoff picture, with both teams 6-2 on the season. Plus, there is the possibility of Taylor Swift appearing at the game - something that has drawn non-football fans to Chiefs games all year.

Swift likely will not be at the game as she prepares for the continuation of her world tour, starting back up next week in Argentina. Not having Swift in the stadium will not stop the references to her and her music throughout the game, though.

As for the game itself, two 6-2 teams meeting is always a big game. Having them do it in Germany has this game widely considered to be the best international series game since the Dolphins opened the regular season contests in Europe back in 2007 with their game against the New York Giants. The Dolphins have appeared in five international games, all in England, and are 1-4 in those games. The Chiefs are 2-0 in international games, having played in Mexico City and England.

Miami and Kansas City last met in Week 14 of the 2020 season. The Dolphins hosted the Chiefs in that game, with Miami opening the scoring with a seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to tight end Mike Gesicki in the first quarter. Miami scored again early in the second quarter with a Jason Sanders field goal, taking a 10-0 lead. The Chiefs took control of the game after that, however, scoring two touchdowns before the halftime break, first on a 32-yard run from wide receiver Tyreek Hill then on a six-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce.

The second half opened with another series of scores, starting with a 44-yard Mahomes to Hill touchdown pass. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman returned a punt a minute later for a touchdown, extending the Chiefs lead. Mid-way through the third quarter, Tagovailoa was sacked in the endzone for a safety, giving the Chiefs a 30-10 lead.

Miami scored early in the fourth quarter as Gesicki caught a 29-yard pass from Tagovailoa. With slightly more than four minutes remaining in the game, Tagovailoa scored on a one-yard run, pulling Miami to within six points. The Chiefs burned the clock down to about a minute remaining before a field goal extended the league to nine. Miami was able to put up a field goal of their own with 16 seconds remaining in the game, but could not close the gap further. The Chiefs won the game 33-27.

Of course, now Hill is playing for the Dolphins and Miami has the top offense in the league. Hill is on pace to become the first player to have 2,000 receiving yards in a season and will be looking to put on a show against his former team.

Kansas City is a two-point favorite as of Friday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point-total is set at 50.5 with Miami +110 on the moneyline while the Cheifs are -130.

Here is what you need to know for this weekend’s game. We also collect all of our coverage before, during, and after the game below, giving you a one-stop shop for all things Dolphins versus Chiefs.

Miami Dolphins (6-2) vs (6-2) Kansas City Chiefs

2023 NFL Week 9 in Frankfurt, Germany

When: Sunday, November 5, 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 9:30 a.m. ET TV Coverage: NFL Network (National Coverage) (NBC in Miami)

NFL Network (National Coverage) (NBC in Miami) Broadcast Team: Rich Eisen, Dan Orlovsky, Jason McCourty, Stacey Dales, Sara Walsh

Rich Eisen, Dan Orlovsky, Jason McCourty, Stacey Dales, Sara Walsh National Radio Coverage: Westwood One

Westwood One National Radio Broadcast Team: Bill Rosinski, Mike Mayock

Bill Rosinski, Mike Mayock Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

