Your Miami Dolphins Vs. Washington Commanders Week Thirteen Predictions?

Our Miami Dolphins made it two in a row with a win last weekend over the hated New York Jets. Miami will travel again this week to take on the Washington Commaders in an effort to make it three wins in a row.

So for week thirteen, what are your predictions for this weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commaders?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

The follow-up answers post will be posted on Saturday evening. Following the game on Sunday afternoon, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-