Terrron Armstead says he ‘gotta get his **** together’ before Sunday’s matchup vs. Commanders

The Miami Dolphins offensive line has played well this season despite losing one critical player after another. On Sunday, versus the New York Jets, Butch Barry’s unit once again had to fight through injuries — but they’re no stranger to that.

Through eleven games, the Dolphins have used seven different starting offensive line combinations. Ten different offensive linemen have played this season for the Dolphins, and the team has allowed the fewest number of quarterback pressures in the league with 35.

The @MiamiDolphins have utilized 10 different offensive linemen and 7 different starting o-line combos this season.



They have 12 fewer QB Hits allowed than anyone in the league and are third in fewest sacks allowed.

That’s extremely impressive (IMHO), and a complete 180 from the offensive line we saw a season ago.

But imagine how impressive those numbers would be if Miami weren’t without their starting right guard, Robert Hunt, and Pro Bowl left tackle, Terron Armstead? Well, I’m glad you asked because at least one of those players appears to be on track to play Sunday vs. the Washington Commanders. And best of all, he knows he needs to play better.

Armstead, who has only started five games for the Dolphins this season, took to social media to reply to Omar Kelly’s tweet, where the Sports Illustrated beat writer pointed out that Armstead may have come into Week 11’s game with a quad injury.

He would confirm Kelly’s observation, but the best part of Armstead’s response is his self-awareness that he must play better if this team wants to get to where they want to be this season.

This is accurate! Man I was definitely sloppy in this game and that’s unacceptable! Gotta get my shit together asap!!

I will put the work in and be better out there for my team this weekend!

https://t.co/6QWuU8LB68 — T. Stead (@T_Armstead72) November 28, 2023

McDaniel was asked about Armstead’s availability on Tuesday during his afternoon press conference.

“He has had his fill of watching football. So he’s going to be pressing me hard to play this week, I know. For me, I see it as week-to-week injury so we’re going to have to find a middle ground. But again, these are healthy things that I would much rather prefer, as opposed to trying to convince someone that they are capable of playing. We’ll see how that progresses. But as you guys have seen, I wasn’t just BS’ing when I was saying that I was very happy with the depth and how many NFL linemen we have on our football team. I think we’ve shown that we’ve been able to operate at a high level with all sorts of various alignments and that’s to the credit of a lot of players and coaches, and the personnel department on top of that. It could shake out a lot of different ways but that’s what the fun of December is right?”

A few other offensive linemen’s availability is uncertain heading into this weekend’s matchup vs. the Commanders. Right guard Robert Hunt might still be a week out after suffering a hamstring injury a few weeks back, and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm would have to get through some ‘obstacles’ before he could play vs. Washington, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

