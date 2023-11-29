Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots QB Mac Jones wants to turn the clock back - Pats Pulpit

Jones was benched for a fourth time this season in the Patriots’ 10-7 loss to the Giants on Sunday.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

How harmful was the Fail Mary for the Jets’ odds of victory? - Gang Green Nation

The Fail Mary sunk the Jets





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

The fatal flaw of Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott - Buffalo Rumblings

What a kneel reveals about head coach Sean McDermott

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens wanted Zay Flowers to go down after the first down, if nothing other than to spare them from the TD celebrations - Baltimore Beatdown

Monken, and others, were wanting rookie Zay Flowers to go down after the first-down run to ice the game





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Mayb4e the Steelers’ woes were Matt Canada’s fault after all... - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers offense looked reborn anew in the immediate wake of Canada’s termination.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Joe Burrow Injury: Bengals QB has successful wrist surgery - Cincy Jungle

The road to recovery begins.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns Myles Garrett injury update on Monday - Dawgs By Nature

Positive news for the Browns best defender

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

BREAKING: Texans claim Eagles DE Derek Barnett, cut kicker Matt Ammendola - Battle Red Blog

Derek Barnett was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Is Mike Vrabel trying to force his way out in Tennessee Titans - Music City Miracles

It could prove to be an interesting offseason for the Titans





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars' Cam Robinson out 3-6 weeks - Big Cat Country

Good news for the Jaguars, as LT Cam Robinson will reportedly be available to return from Sunday's knee injury in three to six weeks.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

The Colts are in the playoffs...sort of. - Stampede Blue

The Colts are currently the seventh seed in the AFC. Can they hang on?

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos: Sean Payton isn’t focused on playoff picture right now - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos head coach breaks down his ‘one game at a time’ mentality.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers Squander Defensive Performance in 20-10 Loss to Ravens - Bolts From The Blue

The Los Angeles Chargers put together one of the best defensive performances they’ve had all year in the first half of their Sunday Night performance against the Baltimore Ravens, giving us a clue on what could have been this season.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: Expected to waive cornerback Marcus Peters - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly expected to release starting cornerback Marcus Peters, who was benched Sunday in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Justyn Ross no longer faces criminal charges - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross remains on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Daniel Jones will be Giants’ starting QB in 2024 when healthy — GM Joe Schoen - Big Blue View

Schoen admits Giants have to address quarterback in the offseason, but they still plan on having Jones as their starter





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

What to make of the Eagles electric, confounding, frustrating and clutch offense - Bleeding Green Nation

It’s a confounding unit, to be sure.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confident team is a Super Bowl contender - Blogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is feeling good bout his team's chances to contend for a Super Bowl this year.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

What are the odds? Commanders are home underdogs vs the Miami Dolphins - Hogs Haven

Home dogs again

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Jets and Bills struggles are wins for the Packers’ 2024 draft - Acme Packing Company

One man’s loss is another man’s gain. In this case, Green Bay has gained plenty of draft capital over the last month.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Examining the Detroit Lions’ flaws: What’s fixable, how to fix it - Pride Of Detroit

We discuss the biggest issues facing the Detroit Lions right now, and debate which are fixable and how to fix them.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Bears beat Vikings as Justin Fields leads comeback - Windy City Gridiron

Justin Fields found DJ Moore late in the fourth quarter down one, and Cairo Santos kicked it through the uprights as the Bears win.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Holding Out Justin Jefferson Until After The Bye Week - Daily Norseman

Why it’s the right move.

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Ups and downs from Saints vs. Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans doesn’t look much different after their bye.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

3 Up, 3 Down: The Curious Case of Kyle Pitts - The Falcoholic

It was a big day for Bijan Robinson and Drake London, but one member of the Falcons’ talented offensive trio was missing once again.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Frank Reich fired by Carolina Panthers - Cat Scratch Reader

The beleaguered coach of the Carolina Panthers is out after just 11 games in charge.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Majority of Bucs fans feel the team should move on from Todd Bowles - Bucs Nation

It’s been rough for the Tampa Bay fan base.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers vs Seahawks: Brandon Aiyuk, Chase Young will be hard salary cap decision - Niners Nation

Aiyuk and Chase Young are going to make the 49ers front office have their biggest numbers test yet.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals open as underdogs ahead of their matchup with Pittsburgh Steelers - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are once again underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

The Seattle Seahawks defense: Very expensive, very mediocre - Field Gulls

How many more years will it take for Pete Carroll to build an above-average defense again?





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams’ Kyren Williams having a better season than Christian McCaffrey? - Turf Show Times

Rams running back Kyren Williams is one of the most productive players in NFL when healthy