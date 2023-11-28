Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets Week 12 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit!

Most of us expected an easy win for our Miami Dolphins in New Jersey against the hated New York Jets. In the end, Miami walked away with a solid win in a strange game that we might have lost to a lesser team but I will take every win every day of the week, even on a Friday!

Below we will take a look at some of your predictions and see who “hit” or came close with their predictions for the Miami Dolphins last game-

daytonadolfan somehow hit the final score exactly (I hope he also played the lottery last week)! He called Mostert having a sold day with 94 yards on the ground and two more touchdowns which leads the NFL for rushing TDs with 13. Ramsey was quiet but mostly because no one wants to throw to his side anymore but he did have three solo tackles. Tona also hit on Wilkins as he was a monster all day long with three solo tackles and two sacks. He also called the Jets fans leaving early!

Dolphins win - 34-13 - Tua’ and Mostert- Wilkins and Ramsey- Jets bench another QB- Jests fans leaving early!

EzDz73 hit on the Phins win, Mostert's great day, and Phillips having yet another great day (that sadly also ended his season) with four tackles, three solo, a sack, and a pass defended. Was also watching for Waddle to get more involved which he did with 8 receptions for 114 yards.

Who is going to win straight up? Fins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Waddle's involvement in the offense

dolphinfan1323 said that the Dolphins had to win so they did, predicted Tua throwing the pick-six, called the Dolphins D being dominant, Waddle going over 100 yards, Miami getting six sacks (they had seven on the day), and the Dolphins rushing for 135 yards (Miami had 167 yards on the ground).

Miami has to win! Hoping the offense can get it going against a very good defense. If Miami can get some players back from injury 27-10 Miami. Jets get a pick 6 on Tua early but he is near perfect from there on out defense completely dominants. Miami gets the running game back on track rushing for 135 yards and Tua passes for 280 yards 3 touchdowns and that one pick 6. Waddle goes over 100 yards 1 touchdown Braxton gets a touchdown and Hill gets one. Miami’s defense gets 6 sacks and 3 turnovers.

Phinsox believed Miami would come away with a win that was gifted to them and Mostert would have a good day.

I’m afraid the Dolphins will not win this but the Jets will lose this game. Mostert plays well.

PhinsTifosi predicted the Phins win, Hill (9 receptions, 102 yards, 1 TD) and Mostert having big days, Phillips, Wilkins, and Holland (5 solo tackles and a 99-yard pick-6) having great days on defense.

Phins Hill/Mostert Phillips/Wilkins/Snoman

Alley Gator saw the win coming as well as a great game from Waddle.

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Waddle

Tua2HillWaddle predicted the win and Mostert, Hill, and Holland as stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? FINS BABY!! Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert & TH Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? JH

MiMiami called the win for Miami, Mostert, and the D line as stars for the Phins and was dead on with the seven sacks against the Jets.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? The entire D-line (for both teams) What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? 7 Sacks

David7777 called the win for the Phins, Moster, Hill, and Waddle as the offensive stars and the entire defense as stars on the other side of the ball which is just about right. Also was another to hit correctly on exactly seven sacks on the day.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert, Hill, Waddle Who will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Everyone: 7 Sacks

USMCFinzFreak predicted a win for the good guys and Waddle, Mostert, and Phillips as stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Waddle, and Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips

Louie the lobster called the win and two of the stars of the game.

Phins win Stars-Holland on D; Waddle on O

SlayerNation1 called the win for the Dolphins and Mostert scoring two more touchdowns.

Phins win Mostert MVP 2 TDs

TheRoo1 predicted the win as well as more scoring from Mostert and the defense with six sacks (had 7 total).

Phins up Mostert scores Defense befuddles Boyle, the kid takes a half dozen sacks

Molly Polly II predicted the win with Hill, Phillips, and Holland starring for the Phins as well as the D getting a ton of pressure on the new QB.

1) Finz 3) Hill and Phillips/Xman 4) Pressure gets to new QB. 5) Holland is due…..

Dolfanjoe saw the win coming with Mostert and Waddle racking up the most yards on offense.

We are going to win this one! Mostert and Waddle lead the way.

toscana jones predicted a win for the Phins with Moster and Phillips as two of the stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Duh! Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Phillips

DolphinsKings1 hit on the Dolphins winning, was one yard short of Mostert’s total on the ground, was dead on with Wilson’s carries at 11 and one yard short of his total on the ground as well as dead on with Wilkins having two sacks.

Who is going to win straight up? Your Miami Dolphins!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Waddle, Mostert 93 yards, Wilson Jr. 11 carries 55 yards Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Wilkins 2 sacks

Orchids_of_Asia_VIP was correct on the win but a “bit” overly optimistic on the score.

73-0 Dolphins

Yet again a lot of solid predictions with some of you surprisingly being dead on with some of them. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to put up their answer in the predictions post of the week. Join us again tomorrow evening when we will post our predictions for next Sunday's showdown with the Washington Commanders.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite predictions for that week’s game (and even some that I disagree with) please be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The week’s predictions post will be posted during the week on Wednesday evening with the follow-up post coming every Saturday evening and the follow-up to the game post the following Tuesday evening.