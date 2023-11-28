The Unsung Hero Of The Week - Week 12

The Miami Dolphins have been taking care of their business all year, undefeated in all games they’ve been the favorite in, and that didn’t change in their 34-13 win over the New York Jets on Black Friday.

The offense put up 27 points with a ton of yards against one of the best defenses in the league, and Jevon Holland added 7 more on the other side with a 99-yard pick-six on a Hail Mary at the end of the half.

Jevon Holland may have stolen the show, but the defense was dominant, giving up only two field goals the whole game.

The other 7 points came courtesy of a Brandon Echols pick-six off Tua right before the end of the half. Side note here, Tua needs to stop throwing out routes against Echols because all he does is take them back for touchdowns, but that’s not here nor there.

Complimentary football at its finest and all you can hope for. This reward could go to several guys, but we dig deep here, and the recipient of the Unsung Hero of the Week is Raheem Mostert.

Raheem Mostert vs the Jets:



20 carries

94 rushing yards

2 TDs

21.4 PPR points pic.twitter.com/5xYAgIyMcu — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 24, 2023

We knew coming into this game that the marquee matchup was Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle versus Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed. It’s a scenario that’s been stuck in the Dolphins and Jets fans’ minds since last year, and we got to see it play out.

In my estimation, Hill and Waddle won their matchup. Both players exceeded 100 yards, and Hill added a touchdown. Even with those numbers, the most underrated effort was Raheem Mostert’s ground game.

Mostert had 20 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including a 13-yard rushing touchdown that broke open the game and then a 34-yard rushing touchdown that put the nail in the coffin of the New York Jets.

14 TDs for Raheem Mostert pic.twitter.com/vYdg86nRvi — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 24, 2023

RAHEEM MOSTERT WON’T STOP SCORING

pic.twitter.com/SYkbhaiK6V — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 24, 2023

94 yards isn’t a crazy number by any means, but the Jets have a stout defensive front led by that monster in the middle Quinnen Williams, and those yards are hard to come by and earned.

Raheem Mostert is having the best season of his career and is well on his way to having one of the best years from a Miami Dolphins running back. He may even break Ricky Williams’s record for most touchdowns by a Dolphins running back with 16. Mostert is sitting at 13 touchdowns, and the record looks to be in his crosshairs.

Mostert’s two rushing touchdowns helped seal the deal, and the running game was so good it gave the other weapons room to operate. He is having a special season and your week 12 Unsung Hero of the Week.

Let us know in the comments if you agree with the selection or who you think should be the Unsung Hero of the Week!