Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Twelve | Dazzling defender dons crown

For the fifth straight game, a Miami Dolphins defender takes home my Most Valuable ‘Phin award! This time, safety Jevon Holland gets the nod due to an amazing 99-yard pick-six on a Hail Mary attempt from Jets quarterback Tim Boyle to close out the first half of play in Miami’s 34-13 drubbing of their division rivals in the NFL’s first ever Black Friday game.

Miami Dolphins Week Twelve MVP - Jevon Holland

The interception came at the right time, as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had just thrown an ugly pick-six of his own, then another interception as Miami’s offense was trying to get into position to kick a field goal as time was winding down in the second quarter.

To the delight of Dolphins’ fans around the world, Holland snagged the heave, and using his punt return skills, weaved in and out of Jets’ would-be tacklers before finally crossing up Boyle and making him look silly en route to an exceptional score.

Miami’s defense has been cooking with gas as of late — finally acclimating to the scheme of new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. If their offense can continue to put a good amount of points on the board week in and week out, the sky is truly the limit for the 2023 version of our beloved Dolphins.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Two - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Three - RB De’Von Achane

Week Four - RB De’Von Achane

Week Five - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Six - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Seven - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Eight - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Nine - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Ten - BYE

Week Eleven - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Twelve - S Jevon Holland