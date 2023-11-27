Rapoport: Miami Dolphins expected to sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off of New Orleans Saints practice squad

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins are expected to sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad and onto their 53-man roster.

The move comes just days after the team received confirmation that their own young pass rushing star Jaelan Phillips was lost for the season with a torn Achilles tendon he suffered during Miami’s Black Friday game against division rivals, the New York Jets.

The Dolphins also put in a claim for recently released veteran EDGE player Derek Barnett — formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles — however, the Houston Texans had a higher waiver priority and were awarded the 27 year-old.

Jason Pierre-Paul is in his 14th season in the National Football League. Originally drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, the 34 year-old has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and the aforementioned New Orleans Saints.

In his career, the veteran pass rusher has amassed 94.5 sacks, 631 tackles, 21 forced fumbles and five interceptions.

Pierre-Paul has made the Pro Bowl three times and was a First Team All-Pro selection in 2011. He was a member of the New York Giants championship squad that defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.