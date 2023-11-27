 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston Texans deny Miami Dolphins, claim defensive end Derek Barnett with higher waiver priority

The Miami Dolphins put in a waiver claim to acquire Derek Barnett but weren’t successful.

By Jacob Mendel
/ new
Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins attempted to bolster the defensive line on Monday but came up short as the Houston Texans claimed former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Brown on waivers.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the Dolphins put in a claim to add Barnett, but Houston’s waiver priority was higher. Miami will have to look elsewhere to improve the defense after edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips suffered a torn Achilles against the New York Jets on Black Friday.

Barnett, 27, is a 2017 first-round pick who earned a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2019. He suffered a torn ACL against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Barnett was waived on Nov. 24, 2023, after falling out of Philadelphia’s rotation.

With Emmanuel Ogbah and Andrew Van Ginkel already on the roster, Dolphins’ general manager Chris Grier doesn’t need to find a full-time starter across from Bradley Chubb. Melvin Ingram, Carlos Dunlap, Tarell Basham, Trey Flowers, and Robert Quinn — all over 30 — are some free agents Miami could pursue for the playoff push.

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...