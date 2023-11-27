Bears vs. Vikings odds: Week 12 Monday Night Football winners picks

Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season comes to an end later tonight as the Chicago Bears visit the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago has struggled to a 3-8 record this season, currently slotting them with the fourth-overall pick in the 2024 Draft. The Vikings are 6-5 and in the Wild Card hunt in the NFC. How will this division rivalry game play out?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game could be much closer than the records would seem to suggest. As of Monday afternoon, the Vikings are just three-point favorites, basically indicating an even game, with Minnesota giving up the home-field advantage three points. The point total for the game is listed at 43.5 points.

The Vikings are -162 on the moneyline while the Bears are +136.

ESPN and ABC will air tonight’s Monday Night Football game. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will handle the broadcast. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are taking the week off, with no ManningCast schedule for tonight.

As we do for every game during the season, The Phinsider’s contributors have made their predictions for tonight’s game. Who do we think will be the straight-up winner? We also can pick the game against the spread and whether we think the game will go over or under the point total. You can check out all our picks in the widget below from our friends at Tallysight.

Here are our Week 12 Monday Night Football picks: