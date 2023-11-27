Dolphins vs. Commanders odds for Week 13 2023: Miami opens as big road favorites

The Miami Dolphins opening as a big favorite seems to be the norm in 2023, which still feels strange for Dolphins fans. As the team heads into Week 13 with an 8-3 record, firm control of the AFC East division title, and just a half-game out of the best record in the AFC, they are turning their attention to an inter-conference meeting with the Washington Commanders. The oddsmakers see Miami ready to continue their march toward the playoffs.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook opening lines the Dolphins were initially nine-point favorites for Sunday’s game. As of Monday morning, the line had moved to -9.5 for the Dolphins, approaching another week where Miami is favored by double digits. The moneyline has Miami listed at -425 and the Commanders at +330.

The point total for the game is 50.5 combined points.

Since the NFL season is down to just six weeks remaining, a quick look through the playoff odds for the Dolphins seems warranted. The Dolphins are -20,000 to make the playoffs - meaning you would need to bet $20,000 to make $100 on a successful bet. They are +2,500 to miss the playoffs - a $100 bet would pay you $2,500 if Miami were to miss the postseason.

The Dolphins are -2,000 to win the AFC East, with the Buffalo Bills +1,000 and the New York Jets +15,000. The New England Patriots are off the board.

Miami is tied for second in the odds to win the AFC and advance to the Super Bowl this year. The Kansas City Chiefs are set at +190 while the Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens are both +360.

As for coming out of the 2023 season as Super Bowl Champions, Miami is listed with the fourth-best odds. The favorites are the San Francisco 49ers at +400, followed by Kansas City at +425. The Philadelphia Eagles are +450, then the Dolphins and Ravens are both +800.

