Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert closes in on Ricky Williams’ single-season rushing touchdown record

At the beginning of the 2023 NFL season, there wasn’t a running back on planet Earth that Miami Dolphins fans weren’t linking to their favorite football team.

I alone wrote several articles on veteran running back Dalvin Cook — who appears to be a shell of himself this season (my bad). There were a plethora of backs during the draft process, and there was even a time when the team was linked to Indianapolis Colts superstar RB Jonathan Taylor — and willing to pay him beaucoup money on top of premier trade compensation to add his star power to this offense — but that never came to fruition.

And through all that, Miami’s best running back and RB1 was on the roster all along.

No, I’m not talking about rookie sensation De’Von Achane — although, if he can prove he can stay healthy, there may be a time in the near future when we’re calling him RB1 and seeing him rush for 13+ touchdowns in a single season. But for now, only one running back can carry the workload in Miami. His name is Raheem Mostert.

Veteran running back Raheem Mostert, fresh off a 2022 season where he had a career year in attempts (181) and yards (891), is following up with the best season of his career. Through eleven games, Mostert has carried the ball 151 times for 785 yards (5.2 yards per carry), trailing only San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey in yards (930) this season.

It’s not the yards, however, that has been the critical stat for Mostert. His 13 touchdowns are the most in the NFL and have him only three shy of tying Ricky Williams’ single-season record he set back in 2002.

When McDaniel first landed in Miami, one of the first things he did was sign Mostert — a running back that he’s been with since his time in San Francisco. The two have formed a connection beyond a player and coach relationship. Here’s what Mostert said about McDaniel back in March 2022.

“Dealing with him for the last several years and getting to know him more so on a personal level, he just wants the best out of his players no matter what transpires throughout the rest of the team. In his role that he had with the 49ers, he definitely exemplified a guy that can go out there and get players pumped up, including myself...Mike is definitely one of those coaches that has a lot of tenacity. He brings a lot of (charisma) and stuff like that that is ultimately going to lead players in the right direction... I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait to see how this whole thing turns out.”

I think it’s turned out pretty well for Mostert. And despite how impressive he’s been since he returned to Miami, it’s what he does over the next few weeks with the AFC East crown in the crosshairs that will matter most. After all, the Dolphins will have to rely on him heavily down the stretch, with a season-ending injury to Salvon Ahmed and Achane week-to-week.

Still, if there’s anything we learned over the last two years, it’s that Mostert is the perfect back for this offense. And just when you think he’s maxed out his full potential, he proves he has a little bit more left in the tank.

Mostert is a racecar and well on his way to shattering the G.O.A.T’s record.

Run Mostert Run.

What are your thoughts on Raheem Mostert? Do you think he’ll be a key factor over the next several weeks? Have you recovered from Jaelan Phillips’ season-ending injury (I have not). Let us know in the comments section below.

