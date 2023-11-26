Sunday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers Live Thread & Game Information

The week 12 edition of Sunday Night Football features a showdown between the AFC West and the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens will travel west to California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Ravens are coming off a win last week over their division rival Cincinnati Bengals, 34 to 20. The Chargers are coming off a loss to the Green Bay Packers last weekend, 20 to 23.

Baltimore Ravens (8-3) 1st AFC North @ Los Angeles Charger (8-3) 1st AFC North