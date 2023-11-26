NFL Week 12 2023: Winners picks for all of Sunday’s games

Week 12 of the NFL season featured the Thanksgiving triple-header and the Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. We are moving on to the Sunday schedule now, and we are back with the winners picks for the contributors here on The Phinsider.

Sunday’s games feature the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, vs. Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots vs. New York Giants, and Carolina Panthers vs. Tennessee Titans in the 1 p.m. ET time slot.

The late afternoon slot includes the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles games.

Sunday Night Football features the Baltimore Ravens at Las Angeles Chargers.

Our contributors here on The Phinsider continue our season-long winners picks pool. We primarily focus on the straight-up winners for each game, but we can also make picks against the spread and for the over/under for each game. The odds for teh game are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks, including the spread picks, in the widget below, provided by Tallysight.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 12. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow.