Week 12 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Week 12 Late Afternoon Games
Cleveland Browns (7-3) 2nd AFC North @ Denver Broncos (5-5) 2nd AFC West
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Denver Broncos -2.5
- Over/Under: 35
Los Angeles Rams (4-6) 3rd NFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (2-9) 4th NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Los Angeles Rams -1
- Over/Under: 44.5
Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) 1st AFC West @ Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) 3rd AFC West
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Kansas City Chiefs -9
- Over/Under: 43
Buffalo Bills (6-5) 2nd AFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) 1st NFC East
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Philadelphia Eagles -3
- Over/Under: 48.5
